“We are scared that in Seville it could be 40 degrees and high humidity”

06/20/2021 at 5:22 PM CEST

Tomas Hubocan, Slovakia defender, said this Sunday at a press conference that his team, Spain’s next rival in the European Championship, is scared that on match day it could be 40 degrees and high humidity in Seville.

Slovakia, with three points after beating Poland (1-2) and losing to Sweden (1-0), will play a life or death duel with Spain to reach the round of 16. The Omonia Nicosia player from Cyprus is concerned about how hot it might be at game time.

“They say about Saint Petersburg that in twelve months of the year there are two of good weather, during the summer. So we took the summer time of Saint Petersburg, which is quite a rarity that it is like this all the time and just in the second fortnight of June. But it scares us that in Seville there will be forty degrees and high humidity. Anyway, we will play in that, “he said.

In addition, he confessed that Spain’s style of play invites Slovakia to play a defensive game and try some counterattack to beat the men of Luis Enrique.

“Spain keeps the ball for 90 minutes, sometimes more. You have to take the opportunity to go on the counterattack whenever possible, because there may not be many. This is football against the Spanish.”

He also spoke about the defeat against Sweden (1-0 with a penalty of Emil forsberg) on the second day of the group stage of the Eurocup and declared between several groups of players they have held small debates to talk about the mistakes they made. “The whole team has not had an analysis yet. That will come. We look further ahead,” he said.

He also recalled that Slovakia has already experienced a similar situation in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and the 2016 European Championship in France. On both occasions, qualifying for the next round was played on the last day of the group stage and they got it.

“For us the situation is the same. We always manage to pass in the last group match with the result we needed. Spain, after two draws, have the knife to their neck. They feel pressure. But they play at home, they will have their fans at the stands and they will give them strength. ”