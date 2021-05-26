“We are running out of time. Without measures in two years, many towns will disappear”

One or two years before being completely empty. That is the period available to the areas most affected by depopulation to try to stop the exodus of their increasingly meager inhabitants. Rural Spain is dying demographically, a victim of the emigration of the youngest to the big cities in search of a future, and its neighbors demand that the Government actions in this regard.

He has explained it to 20 minutes Antonio Saz, member of Teruel Existe and coordinator of the new model of development of the unpopulated areas of the Emptied Spain movement, presented this Tuesday in Congress to propose measures against this problem. A State pact against this scourge It is the main claim of these territories, accompanied by proposals such as differentiated taxation, improvements in Internet connectivity and mobility, and more accessible Health and Education.

What is the situation of emptied Spain at the moment?

In emptied Spain the problem has persisted for more than 40 years and time is running out. If in a year or two there are no concrete policies, there will be many populations, many small towns, that will disappear. There will be many territories that will remain empty. It is vital and it is essential to face it as soon as possible.

What does this Emptied Spain Development Model consist of?

There are 101 measures and they are all complementary, we cannot leave any behind. The problem of depopulation cannot be solved with one or two, it has to be something transversal that affects everything. For this reason, we have set up eight tables with different themes. For me, perhaps the most important is that of the state pact. They are policies that have to start taking now and that they have to have a continuity in time. We cannot make a plan for one year or two, it has to last a decade or two.

How do you value the 10,000 million euros and the 130 measures announced by Pedro Sánchez to stop depopulation?

It is a good start. It is important that we have a budget line, that the issue of depopulation and territorial cohesion is on the politicians’ agenda. But this is no longer the time to make plans. It is time to take action, to apply it. This plan should not be a one-off event, it has to be a change in dynamics. Therefore, we ask for a continued financing for this Proyect.

When could this proposed model be implemented?

This plan that we present are measures to implement, if the Government wants, in a very short time. They are measures already developed and quickly implemented. It is not a plan for the future, it is a plan for now.

In addition, we are going to transfer this battery of proposals to the Demographic Challenge, to the autonomous communities, to the county councils, to the regions … Because we understand that this process has to be harmonious, that these measures have to be implemented in all levels, which cannot be a specific action of an entity. Must be a coordinated action of all.

Among the measures they propose, there is a differentiated taxation …

These are measures that we believe would encourage both the return of residents to the territory and the re-establishment of companies, which have left due to lack of resources. We are going to implement them as soon as possible to reverse the process.

They also talk about green taxation …

We are applying half of that taxation. We are saying: “Whoever pollutes pays.” Obviously, the reverse process should also exist: “Whoever decontaminates, is encouraged”. That is what we are saying. We are consumers of the CO2 that is produced in large cities. We have to reverse it.

The same goes for the issue of renewables. We are the territory that will support its implementation, what we want is a canon for that stimulus.

The idea is that if the state doesn’t provide the same services everywhere, is it fair that they don’t pay the same taxes?

There must be different incentives depending on the services it provides, even more so when what we want is to reverse this depopulation process, to achieve a territorial rebalancing. For all this, we consider that this positive taxation in these territories it would cause the dynamics to change.

They insist on the need for the 100/30/30 plan, don’t they?

Yes. What the 100/30/30 plan requires is that the entire Spanish territory have coverage of 100 megabytes internet connectivity bandwidth; that we have 30 minutes basic services, such as health, security, firefighting assistance … and have 30 kilometers a high-capacity road: which can be a railroad or a highway or dual carriageway.

Is that now not fulfilled?

Noel road system is radial, which leaves many territories without that service. In addition, the rail network is an origin-destination model, with which, what is in between is is out of service.

Is the objective that all citizens have the same rights?

Our role, our job, is to ensure that be less in the territories does not subtract rights; that, no matter how little population exists in a territory, they have the same number of services and the same quality. We want all Spaniards to be able to decide where we want to live and not have to decide based on whether it is possible to create a future for our families in that territory.