The coordinator of the CBF national protocol, Jorge Pagura, sought to give a boost amid uncertainty about the future of national football amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus. During “live” on Instagram this Friday, the doctor avoided projecting a resumption of competitions, but guaranteed that there is a zeal with the sport.

– CBF, in the figure of President Rogério Caboclo, fully respects the decisions that come from the federal, state and municipal bodies. He won’t move a straw to force anything – and he highlighted:

– I’ve been working on this project for a month and a half. Along with doctors, epidemiologists. We are totally ready to return with the greatest security within your activity here in the country. When football speaks, everyone listens. Our responsibility in executing the plan is very great – he added, during the travel company live.

The neurosurgeon, who is part of the National Council of Clubs, also acknowledged that the tendency is for matches to be held initially without an audience.

– The agglomerations will be the last to be released. Probably (the public) when there is a large percentage of the population that either had contact and produced antibodies or when a vaccine or very effective treatment arises – he said.

As much as he considers the RT-PCR tests to be assertive, Pagura acknowledged that Brazil will struggle to get mass testing of athletes.

– Germany solved their problems, but we cannot compare with them, there is an economic difference. But we will have testing, yes, we cannot do RT-PCR tests on each one because it can take a long time, you have to wait between the 3rd and the 7th day, so you would have to test and isolate – and detailed:

– So we’re going to have a big clinical questionnaire, quick tests and a series of things. Within that plan, any symptom we are going to treat as sick and then go to RT-PCR. But it is one thing to analyze for 80 games. Another, to play in 380 games, which is only in Series A. And over a thousand in other series. RT-PCR is not viable for everyone – he added.

The coordinator of the CBF national protocol also advanced the rules that tend to be adopted in matches due to the new coronavirus.

– In the plan there is this (do not spit), but there is no fine. There will be options, there will be totems if he (the player) needs to blow his nose. In the toten, there is alcohol gel to sterilize the hand. Although this droplet remains little in the air in open air – he said.

Jorge Pagura acknowledged that it is challenging to get players to take precautions during the quarantine.

– It is difficult, because we are talking about a very young population. Married people are more likely to be isolated. The player is a football player, likes barbecue, samba, but they are responsible. But how will you hold more than 10,000 athletes at home? Doctors have been training them, they have been looking, but it is not very easy. We are all trying to stay home, ”he said.

The coordinator also gave his opinion on Nelson Teich’s resignation request from the position of Minister of Health.

– There will be no super minister. It is a remarkable fight, but an inglorious one. It’s like fixing the tire while the car is running. This is not a good thing, this exchange. We are far from experiencing synergism of actions. It is general fault, neither side – declared.

