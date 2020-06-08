15 minutes. Jessie Brown grew up in a county where there was only one black family and it took years for her to recognize her own racism. Like her, thousands of young white men are doing self-examination in the United States (US) protests, hoping to use their privilege to raise up the rest of his generation.

“We are racists, we have to recognize it and become anti-racists.” That’s how Brown, a 27-year-old science teacher, sentenced him in a conversation with Efe near the White House.

His banner sent a direct message. “Let’s end the white silence.” Around him, in one of the protests in Washington, the idea was repeated over and over again, with slogans like “White silence is violenceBut the most direct of all was: “We white people have blood on our hands.”

“White silence is violence”

If the US protests over police violence against African Americans like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor have become an unprecedented movement, it is largely thanks to them. White youth who have flooded the streets of the country in solidarity with blacks.

“The multiracial character of these protests for black freedom, and in particular the widespread participation of whites, is what makes them unprecedented. “This was explained by a professor of African American History at the University of Iowa, Simon Balto.

Attending the appointment has forced many white Americans to wonder why these episodes of police violence are so alien to them. ¿Why haven’t they seen the problem until now??

“I’ve never feared the police before,” said a 30-year-old white doctor who gave only his first name, Ben. He posed in his work uniform and a banner that read “White Robes for Black Lives.”

“They have had to spend four days seeing police officers throw gas at protesters (in Washington) and attacking medical stores in Asheville (North Carolina) for me to be afraid. I have no idea how communities of color can move forward. , than have grappled with systemic racism for generations“he added.

Being allies, not protagonists

“White silence is violence”, was a motto (. / EPA / Etienne Laurent)

Assuming that reality – and the responsibility of whites in perpetuating it – can generate feelings of guilt and even shame, but they are not paralyzing. “As a white ally it is very important for me to do something, because if not, I feel complicit, “Beatrice Delaval, 23, said this week.

Most come out of self-examination determined to discover how they can use their privilege to turn things around and convinced that they cannot be the leaders of this revolution.

“I am here to continue and to listen, but also to pronounce me when black leaders do and the organizers, because they need us all, and getting justice should not depend on them alone, “said Brown, the science teacher.

“If the whites don’t fight, nothing will happen”

But that background, and the will to let black youth shine, does not prevent white protesters from realizing – in many cases with regret – that it is their involvement, and not so much that of African Americans, that will do more. The spheres of power are likely to listen to the demands of the movement.

“If the whites do not fight against what is happening, obviously nothing will change. It hasn’t changed so far“After more than a century of protests by African-Americans with police violence, Brown opined.

A few meters away, a young African-American woman of the same age, Emily Allen, questions the whites around her with the motto of her shirt: “Do you have privilege?”.

“The younger white generation is seeing and recognizing their privilege, and that is very good, and they are saying ‘we are going to help you’, and that is very good,” Allen said.

But, surrounded by banners and slogans that would soon flood social media, Allen gave a hint of concern. “I hope you are really here for the cause, and not only to take photos. “