In the midst of the sports crisis of Fútbol Club Barcelona and with the figure of Quique Setién more than discussed, the name of Xavi Hernandez. The current coach of Al Sadd has assured that now « the biggest illusion » he has is the « Being a Barça coach » and « coming back to succeed ».

«The biggest dream I have now is to be a Barça coach and come back to succeed. Not me, but those footballers and that Barça triumphs. And consequently, our technical staff, who are preparing a lot and we are very excited« He assured in a talk about racism and regularization of people without papers.

Xavi Hernández also spoke clearly about the reason why he decided not to sign for Barcelona when they decided to dismiss Valverde. “It is clear that the scenario after an election would be perfect. Of course. I don’t rule anything out. They came looking for me in January. We were talking and such. I told them that neither the circumstances nor the timing matched me. But I hope they happen again, « he explained.

Finally, he reiterated that wants to get to Barça at the « exact moment ». I’m a club person. And what I would like is to have all the conditions for come back to start a project from scratch. I have already said that many times but I would like to be able to make football decisions for Barcelona, ​​ »he added.