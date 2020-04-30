It will be broadcast without advertising and will feature movies, short films, documentaries, music shows, comedy and conferences.

A cinema closed due to the coronavirus.

Photo:

Anthony Kwan / .

With the social distancing imposed to reduce the transmission of coronavirus, various entertainment companies and film producers have joined forces to offer their content for free and via the internet.

This week, Tribeca Enterprises and Youtube announced the creation of ‘We Are The One: A Global Film Festival’, an event that was born from the union of different international cinema festivals in order to bring the best of the seventh art to the homes of moviegoers around the world. According to the organizers, the festival will be broadcast without advertising and will feature movies, short films, documentaries, music shows, comedy and conferences.

The date on which the festival will take place and the films that will make up the selection have not yet been announced. What was reported was that the proceeds from this 10-day event will be donated to contribute to the fight against the coronavirus.

The international film festivals that will be part of ‘We Are The One: A Global Film Festival’ are the following:

the Annecy International Animation Film Festival

Berlin International Film Festival

BFI London Film Festival

Cannes Film Festival

Guadalajara International Film Festival

International Film Festival & Awards Macao

Jerusalem Film Festival

Mumbai Film Festival

Karlovy Vary International Film Festival

Locarno Film Festival

Marrakech International Film Festival

New York Film Festival

San Sebastian International Film Festival

Sarajevo Film Festival

Sundance Film Festival

Sydney Film Festival

Tokyo International Film Festival

Toronto International Film Festival

Tribeca Film Festival

Venice Film Festival

