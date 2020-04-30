It will be broadcast without advertising and will feature movies, short films, documentaries, music shows, comedy and conferences.
With the social distancing imposed to reduce the transmission of coronavirus, various entertainment companies and film producers have joined forces to offer their content for free and via the internet.
This week, Tribeca Enterprises and Youtube announced the creation of ‘We Are The One: A Global Film Festival’, an event that was born from the union of different international cinema festivals in order to bring the best of the seventh art to the homes of moviegoers around the world. According to the organizers, the festival will be broadcast without advertising and will feature movies, short films, documentaries, music shows, comedy and conferences.
The date on which the festival will take place and the films that will make up the selection have not yet been announced. What was reported was that the proceeds from this 10-day event will be donated to contribute to the fight against the coronavirus.
The international film festivals that will be part of ‘We Are The One: A Global Film Festival’ are the following:
the Annecy International Animation Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
BFI London Film Festival
Cannes Film Festival
Guadalajara International Film Festival
International Film Festival & Awards Macao
Jerusalem Film Festival
Mumbai Film Festival
Karlovy Vary International Film Festival
Locarno Film Festival
Marrakech International Film Festival
New York Film Festival
San Sebastian International Film Festival
Sarajevo Film Festival
Sundance Film Festival
Sydney Film Festival
Tokyo International Film Festival
Toronto International Film Festival
Tribeca Film Festival
Venice Film Festival
