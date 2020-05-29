As we recently told you, YouTube partnered with Tribeca Enterprises to create We Are One: A Global Film Festival, a digital film festival that will feature more than 20 festivals, including the Berlin International Film Festival, the Festival of Cannes Cinema, Venice Film Festival and many more. The Festival starts today and they already announced the first batch of movies that we can see on the channel.

The most notable film presentations that can be seen in the first days include:

Ricky Powell: The Individualist: a documentary about the legendary street photographer Powell featuring interviews with Natasha Lyonne and LL Cool J.

Eeb Allay Ooo !: a unique satire on professional “monkey repellents” and winner of the Golden Gateway Award at the Mumbai Film Festival, this is its online premiere.

Iron Hammer: World premiere of this captivating documentary directed by Joan Chen about the legendary Chinese Olympic volleyball star Jenny Lang Ping, a true pioneer who forged connections around the world.

There will also be talks that include Francis Ford Coppola with Steven Soderbergh, Guillermo del Toro, Song Kang-ho with Bong Joon-ho and Jackie Chan and a DJ Questlove set.

“/>

The 360-degree virtual reality teams will feature the Emmy-nominated documentary Traveling While Black and Atlas V, a science fiction feature film starring Bill Skarsgard, as well as additional titles with notable talents such as John Legend, Oprah Winfrey and Lupita Nyong’o.

“/>

The public will have access to more than 50 narrative and documentary short films with interesting participations, such as the world premiere of the Japanese narrative short Yalta Conference Online, created exclusively for the festival by director Koji Fukada; the world premiere of the documentary short for Third Eye Blind Motorcycle Drive By, as well as the first pieces of corthometry made by Dreamworks Animation, Bilby, Marooned and Bird Karma.

“/>

The episodic programming features the world premiere of Losing Alice, a psychological neo-noir Israeli television thriller starring women, and And She Could Be Next, a two-part documentary series on the experiences of women of color running for office, including Stacey Abrams and Rashida Tlaib.

The programming will represent more than 35 countries and will include 23 narrative feature films and 8 documentary feature films, 57 narrative short films and 15 documentary short films, 15 archival talks along with 4 festival exclusives and 5 virtual reality programming pieces. The complete schedule can be seen on its official page.

.