“We are not going to fix it overnight”, but “we are taking the first steps.” The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has advocated reaching an “agreement” within the law on Catalonia – rejecting an independence referendum – and has asked the Government for “humble” objectives and that it fosters dialogue within the community itself.

In an interview on Cadena Ser, the chief executive has also removed the possibility that the ERC leader, Oriol Junqueras, will sit at the next Dialogue Table: the dialogue is “between governments.”

Likewise, Sánchez has criticized the “furious opposition” of the Popular Party, pointing out that the public has not supported Pablo Casado either at the Colón demonstration or at the signing tables against the pardons.

Sánchez dismisses Junqueras at the Dialogue Table and says it must be “between governments”

“We are on the way to regain institutional normality”, he highlighted this Monday morning after Sunday dinner in Barcelona, ​​on the occasion of the Mobile World Congress, in which he coincided with the king and the new president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonese.

“The useful thing today is forgiveness,” argued the Prime Minister about the approval of the pardons last week, which has led to the release of the independence leaders. However, he has predicted that it will be a “long and difficult” process, as well as requiring “generosity.”

Would you have pardoned them anyway if you didn’t need ERC votes? “Without a doubt,” the president replied to Àngels Barceló and Josep Cuní.

According to Sánchez, now we must focus on dialogue and has asked for cooperation and “humble” objectives, before the meeting with Pere Aragonès. With a …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.