“We are on the right way”

06/19/2021 at 6:49 PM CEST

Carlos Sainz, which two races ago, finishing second in Monaco, achieved the best result so far this year for Ferrari and will start fifth this Sunday in the French Grand Prix, the seventh of the Formula One World Championship, he said after the session qualification, they are “on the right track.”

“We are on the right track,” commented this Saturday, at the Paul Ricard circuit, the 26-year-old Spaniard from Ferrari, who occupies seventh place in the World Championship, with 42 points. “Let’s see if tomorrow we get the start and the strategy right, which are the other two things we have to get right,” said the talented Madrid driver, after the main timed for the French Grand Prix, in statements to the channel TV show ‘Dazn’.

“But it was the first ‘quali’ in many weekends that it has been clean; and in which not much has happened to us,” said the son of the double Spanish world rally champion -and triple winner of the Dakar Rally- of identical Name.

“With the medium tire you did not notice much difference than with the soft one,” explained Sainz in reference to the compound used in the second round (Q2), with which the first ten will start this Sunday in the seventh race of the year.

“Yesterday we couldn’t get the middle (compound) to work, but today we go down a second; and the truth is that I was surprised “, explained the Ferrari driver, the most awarded team in the history of F1.

“I was about to save a medium tire for Q3 (the third qualifying round); I think this surprised us all,” he said. Sainz. “With the soft (tire) I did two good laps in Q3,” explained the Madrilenian after qualifying that finished two places ahead of his teammate, the Monegasque Charles Leclerc.

About whether he thinks things are finally starting to work out for him on Saturdays, Sainz He declared, “We are working on it.” “Today, the fact that there were no red flags or problems in Q3, has helped,” said the Spaniard from the ‘Scuderia’ after qualifying for the French Grand Prix.

“I notice that from Monaco we are going very fast; also in Baku and here. But the difference is that nothing happened here,” he explained Sainz at the Paul Ricard circuit after finishing fifth in the main timed session.