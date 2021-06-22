“We are observing patients in need of hospitalization due to decompensations derived from suboptimal outpatient control”

Share

With a degree in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Oviedo, Dr. Amelia Carro is a renowned specialist in Cardiology with more than a decade of medical experience. Graduated in Medicine from the University of Oviedo and Specialist in Cardiology via MIR (Central University Hospital of Asturias). In 2008 he obtained the Diploma of Advanced Studies, Human Anatomy and Embryology from the University of Salamanca. Later, she obtained the title of Doctor of Medicine from the Autonomous University of Barcelona.

National coordinator of the Sports Cardiology Working Group, she is an active member of the Spanish Society of Cardiology. Since 2013 she has directed the Corvilud Institute, a work that she combines with yoga instruction at the Sanatana Dharma Teachers School; He is also a Reiki therapist for the Spanish Reiki Federation.

Research conducted at the University of San Diego shows that Covid-19, considered a respiratory disease, can also be a vascular disease. Could this be the explanation for the presence of blood clots in patients suffering from covid-19?

The research by Lei et al (Circulation Research 2021; 128: 1323) exposes the vascular damage observed in a laboratory animal model in which the administration of a non-infectious pseudovirus induces protein S-mediated changes that condition vascular endothelial damage.

This mechanism could be similar to that which occurred in humans. The clinical data accumulated throughout the pandemic through observational records show that the coronavirus has a special tropism (tendency to affect, predilection for that territory) for blood vessels, especially those of smaller size: arterioles and capillaries that, in together, they are known as “microvasculature.”

Covid-19 has affected all specialties of medicine, as well as the care provided to patients. How has it affected cardiovascular patients?

Cardiovascular involvement is relatively frequent in patients infected by coronavirus, and we could divide the manifestations into two groups:

Infection-induced damage: phenomena mediated by the virus or secondary inflammation in response to it: myocarditis, systemic vasculitis, arrhythmias, pulmonary thromboembolism, among others, destabilization of previous pathologies (explained in the next question)

Can this pathology worsen or trigger cardiac diseases?

Any infectious and / or inflammatory process sets in motion repair mechanisms, fever occurs, metabolism accelerates (catabolic and anabolic processes), etc. It makes our body have to work more and, many times, under conditions of metabolic and hormonal stress. All this can destabilize previous pathologies, with which people with cardiovascular risk factors and / or cardiovascular diseases are more predisposed to suffer a complication:

Cardiovascular: hypertensive crisis, heart failure, cardiogenic shock, heart attack, arrhythmias, sudden death Non-cardiovascular (the inability of the heart to maintain cardiac output to the increased needs to fight infection causes failure of other organs): respiratory distress, need for intubation / mechanical ventilation, kidney failure / need for dialysis, hepatitis / liver failure, stress ulcers (at the skin level), gastric or digestive ulcers, altered consciousness (up to coma).

What has been the role of cardiologists in this pandemic?

A global restructuring of care has been necessary, which made cardiologists have to make very important and decisive efforts. For example, to maintain the continuity of chronic pathologies: telematic visits, remote monitoring of patients with devices (pacemakers / defibrillators), adaptation of protocols for carrying out tests and procedures (echocardiograms, stress tests, coronary angiography, catheterization, etc. .) complying with protection measures against contagion. The rehabilitation services enabled telemedicine systems to be able to offer adequate follow-up.

Also to guarantee assistance to acute processes such as myocardial infarction, which maintained the priority of attention thanks to the fact that assistance devices were guaranteed 24 hours a day in the “Infarction Code” network.

And to assume the growing healthcare burden derived from the increase in patients with cardiovascular diseases triggered or destabilized by a coronavirus infection.

At a general level, has cardiovascular health worsened in Spain during these months?

It is being seen that, despite maintaining the activity and availability of healthcare networks, the number of patients treated for acute infarction fell by up to 40%, which means that many patients did not request urgent care. In part, this is due to fear or delay in calling emergency services by patients. On the other hand, the control of risk factors and chronic diseases at the level of Primary Care has been diminished. Many patients have not followed up on blood pressure figures, laboratory controls (cholesterol, diabetes, etc.), have abandoned chronic treatments, etc. All this has repercussions in the destabilization of pathologies. This means that, at the present time, we are observing patients of greater complexity and worse control at the consultation level and also in need of hospitalization due to decompensations derived from suboptimal outpatient control.

Telemedicine, then, has become a key factor in this care, right?

Telemedicine is a very broad term, which should not be viewed simply as a call or video call. There are very useful tools that allow a patient to improve their advice, control and health status without the need to go to a health center. This is not a substitute for face-to-face care, which, at certain points in the clinical course, is still essential (for example, an echocardiogram or catheterization). But it streamlines processes, allows the patient to have information about their health status at home, that they can access administrative procedures without moving, that improves the control of their vital signs, etc.

Do you think that telemedicine is here to stay or that, when the pandemic passes, it will return to the routine of face-to-face consultations?

I believe that telemedicine needed an implementation in its development and that the face-to-face access restriction has highlighted this need and the gaps to be filled. I believe that it is here to stay, but that coordinated clinical trajectories must be outlined between the different control points (specialized health care, primary care, outpatient pharmacy, rehabilitation centers, professionals involved in other specialties) so that there are no interferences, duplications, gaps , etc. We need the system to be healthy and sustainable, in addition to adapting to the circumstances of each individual (educational level, schedules, internet access, etc.).

