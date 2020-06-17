Ivan Rakitic spoke after the victory of Barcelona against Leganés who consolidates in the leadership those of Quique Setién. The culé player was satisfied with the result obtained against the Madrid team that gave the face in the first half and that put the locals in trouble.

Second victory after restart

«It is important to keep winning. It is quite clear that we need more time to pick up more rhythm. Very happy to have already added six points. Every game is going to get better.

There are no formalities

« It is normal. We all play a lot whether we are up or down. They locked themselves up very well, it was very difficult to find the space. We had that patience that is sometimes necessary and in the end Ansu’s goal came and from there it was much easier »

Physical state

«It is difficult to say that we are 100%. We have been locked up at home for two and a half months. You have to get a rhythm. The squad is strong and we have taught in these two games.

Griezmann and Ansu Fati

«Very happy for Ansu. What you are doing is impressive work. You have to keep having patience and keep working as you were doing. With Antoine it is similar. Today he has not been able to score, well he came in and they canceled him but he is a very important player for us and with the games he will go for the better ».

Seville

“There are very few days of rest. You have to take advantage of it in the best possible way. We all feel like soccer. We have a great game on Friday at Sánchez Pizjuán and we will be very prepared and motivated. Hopefully a great match will come out. ”