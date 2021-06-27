we are not worried and we have a good pace for the Styrian GP

While Max Verstappen controlled the times on Friday of the Styrian Grand Prix, his teammate Sergio perez he failed to reach either of the two practices within the top five and finished ninth in the afternoon session.

Checo set a best lap of 1m06.089s and was 0.677 seconds behind Verstappen. Given this, Pérez shows no concern and ruled out that the performance was due to track conditions, but acknowledged that he still needs to work to find a comfortable set-up for him during this weekend.

“The track conditions were good. I think the track got better as we progressed. It will be interesting to see what happens during the night, but more importantly, I think that for our part, we just have to find a little set-up, “he said. Pérez in the FIA ​​media area:

“Having these problems in practice where I am not so comfortable with the car, I take a direction and it is probably not the right one.”

The Mexican Red Bull driver added that he tried to find another way on Friday in terms of car adjustments to win the tenths that can make a difference at the Spielberg circuit, but this did not seem to yield the expected result.

“I think there is some potential, I was just exploring the car, trying to learn from the set-up settings as usual, trying to take my time in the car, but nothing very important.”

“Finding a few tenths here makes a big difference, but I think we are in the mix and I hope tomorrow we will reach our goal in qualifying and be able to put on a great lap together in Q3.”

Regarding race pace, Checo said: “I’m not worried at all. I think we have a good rhythm, the rhythm in long runs seems to be promising, so if we can find a couple of tenths during the night, we will be in the fight tomorrow, which is important.

GALLERY: Sergio Pérez at the Styrian GP.

