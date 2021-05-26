“We are not the favorites for promotion”

05/26/2021 at 6:15 PM CEST

Carles rosell

Yan Couto’s is one of the proper names of this Girona, candidate for everything after sealing his classification for the promotion play-off thanks to a stratospheric series of seven consecutive victories. The Brazilian, absent in the first round but undisputed starter in the second part of the calendar, yesterday appreciated his personal good moment and also that of the group. He did not want to go beyond the clash this Sunday in Cartagena, where the team will seek “victory & rdquor; to try to get the “higher & rdquor; possible in classification.

“Happy & rdquor; for everything he’s going through and after “celebrating & rdquor; as the ticket towards the promotion deserves, the dressing room has between eyebrows the clash of Cartagonova. “The most important thing now is to win the three points because the higher we can finish, the better. It can be decisive in the semifinals and also in a hypothetical final to go up to First, so we want the three points & rdquor;.

He kept the speech when asked why he prefers in the ‘play-off’. The one to watch “game by game & rdquor ;, without thinking further. And he made it very clear that “we are not the favorites & rdquor ;, but that Girona maintains the“ humility & rdquor; that has led you to where you are now. “A month or two ago we were down, but we have always been united already one, week after week without paying attention to anything else. This is what has helped us to play better and better & rdquor ;.

The improvement of the team comes from the hand of his progression as a footballer. “I arrived physically badly after a long quarantine in my country, but everyone has helped me a lot. It wasn’t fine at first like I am now I understand the coach. I did not wear it because I was not the Yan Couto of now. I am improving and this has seen it. I give my best version & rdquor;.

He stated that the system change “has helped me a lot & rdquor; and his favorite position is that of “lane & rdquor ;, where he has total freedom to attack and feels” safe & rdquor; because “Santi Bueno is always behind me and helps me a lot & rdquor ;. Despite his evolution, Couto is demanding and believes that he can give much more. “I can still improve. I have played good games and in others I have not been so good. I get a seven and a half or an eight note & rdquor ;.

Bárcenas could be in the ‘play-off’

Thomas Christiansen and Sánchez Jara, coaches from Panama, count on Yoel Bárcenas for the two matches of the qualifying for the Qatar World Cup in 2022 that the selection will dispute the 5 and 8 of the next month of June. However, Girona is working so that the player is released at least from the first match, against weak Anguilla. Thus, in addition to playing in Cartagena this coming Sunday, Bárcenas could participate in the first leg of the promotion play-off and, later, travel to his country, with which he would lose the return. The attacker has accumulated 39 appearances this season, has scored 3 goals and started the last nine games without interruption.