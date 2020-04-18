The NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver, has assured that they are still “not” ready “to” establish an exact date “for the return of the competition, and has affirmed that ending the coronavirus pandemic is more important” than business and sport. “

04/18/2020 at 13:05

CEST

EFE

“We are not in a position to make decisions and it is uncertain when it will be. I would only say that everything is on the table,” he said in a videoconference about the return of the league competition. “We are not ready to set a date. This is bigger than our business and bigger than sports,” he warned.

In addition, he warned that for the competition to resume, stopped since March 11 after knowing the positive of some Utah Jazz players, they will have to “decrease” the infections and increase the tests to the players.

“There are too many unknown things to establish a timeline and even too many unknown things to say ‘these are the variables‘”he said.

“I do not intend to send any signal about the probability or not of restarting the season. All I can say is that we are still at a point where we do not have enough information,” he continued.

On the other hand, Silver He explained that franchise owners are committed to helping financially. “I think NBA owners want to be part of the movement to revive our economy, they even see it as a civil obligation. However, there is no interest in compromising the health and safety of our players,” he said.

Finally, the commissioner of the NBA He discussed the calls with the United States government, in which other commissioners from other sports leagues in the country have also participated. “They have served me so that several leagues and organisms meet and share information and work collectively to develop standards,” he concluded.

.