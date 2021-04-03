We are not in a super cycle of raw materials

Among the statements rescued by Goldstein, the raw materials market looks solid but not with a push that invites us to think about a super cycle in the sector.

Not all investors believe that we are in a super commodity cycle that will lift mining up for years to come.

UBS analysts have downgraded the rating from overweight after a strong first quarter for the mining sector.

They also lowered BHP Group and Fortescue Metals Group’s purchase rating to neutral.

Analysts led by Myles Allsop said the macroeconomic context and outlook for commodity demand still looked solid. “However, we view 2021 as the highest point in the cycle for most major commodities, not the beginning of a multi-year rally in commodity prices,” they said.

Unlike the previous cycles, China’s demand growth is not growing rapidly. Credit growth is peaking and real estate policy is tightening. “We recognize that the demand base is much higher now than 10 years ago, but we expect demand growth to be materially lower over the next 1-2 years than in the ‘super cycle’ years and supply will recover after the disruption. of the Covid “, they declared.

Vale is well positioned against Australian iron ore producers as it benefits from a weaker Brazilian real and higher volumes and lower unit costs.