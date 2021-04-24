“We are not going to be for circuses”

The president of the Community of Madrid and PP candidate, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, took advantage of this Saturday to get chest out of his management against the pandemic in front of “the circuses” that it considers that those who mount at this moment “manufacture non-existent problems at the last minute to cover what is important “.

At a rally in Pozuelo de Alarcón, Ayuso analyzed how in last Wednesday’s electoral debate “everyone could afford to give all luxury of false data because they are not going to govern “, in addition to the fact that the socialist candidate, Ángel Gabilondo, anticipate that “with this Pablo Iglesias you could at one point understand“.

The candidate for reelection has reproached the left that “they do not stop lying with the figures, with the fear, that they do not stop turning their backs on the Community of Madrid “and that they” have not stopped mistreating “this region” that they are supposed to aspire to govern. “

“They do not stop lying,” Ayuso has censored, referring to those who speak of “tourismophobia, madrileñophobia, that if we are viral bombs, that if we do fiscal ‘dumping’, that if we are a community of rich people …”. “It seems to me that, right now, to be against Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias you don’t have to be right-wing, you have to be sensible“, has highlighted.

For Ayuso, “what is happening these days is really a complete confusion.” “I think that we don’t have to get lost after the two most difficult years that Madrid has lived “and when” our society is now more united than ever “and”we can’t get off-center “, has been busy transmitting during this rally.

The regional president believes that Sánchez “has disappeared from the campaign” from the moment he warned him that “if the elections went wrong, he would have to disappear from La Moncloa.” Now, he has judged that “he has taken the message and sends us the ministers, who are not few, to campaign against the Community of Madrid” and “confusing government and party over and over again”.

“But we we will not be right now for these circuses. We have to talk about what does happen and not get confused with what does not happen, “Ayuso stressed, and then to add that” it cannot be that after two years of fighting alone non-existent problems are manufactured at the last minute to cover what is important “.

Denounce that “there is no management” from the Government

Ayuso has referred that “now we are hearing how there is a new strain, is now Indian, which is putting the health system in check, “and he wondered “where is Sánchez”. “It is time for the Prime Minister, for once, to throw the problems of Spain behind his back,” he demanded.

And he has referred to the fact that “right now there are other governments that are going to require PCR for these travelers, even if they are on flights with connections, because right now everyone is watching their borders. “” And while the Madrid-Barajas Airport still a strainer, they pretend that the hospitality industry, that the merchants, that the culture is closed ”, he censored.

For all this, he criticizes that in the central government “there is no management, there is no one in charge.” “And you will see the Ministry of Health of the Community of Madrid again showing you the way to the President of the Government, “Ayuso added, reproaching Sánchez for not throwing the economy or the future of Spain behind his back.

“These 10 days let’s fight, let’s not trust each other”, has sued the Madrilenians, assuring that he has not seen “a credible poll” because she is not the one to “speak on behalf of all” and “that is why we are in these elections.” “I ask that you continue to enjoy let’s not fall into sterile wars, in problems that do not touch, “he insisted.

Aid for hospitality and commerce

Ayuso has stressed that “It is useless to close everything and it is useless to prohibit everything and then say that I will help you with a help that seems to be taken by politicians from their pockets when it comes out of yours. “So, he has ensured that his project above all wants to defend working people to promote the culture of entrepreneurship and that people can prosper.

Y when the Madrilenians do badly, has continued, that have “the best public services to take care of them”. But when “they do well, we thank them” for creating jobs and leading their own lives. “May they never divide us again!” Emphasized the president of the Community of Madrid.

“Enjoy” elections that will change Spain

In addition, he has argued that the PSOE “He has left us orphans in the defense of freedom”. “Sanchismo has left us like this” as it is becoming “more and more a project of rich, opulent, but above all ostentatious leaders” who are targeting citizens who have lost more and more purchasing power.

In this context, he has recommended “enjoy” elections that “change the course of Spain”. “These elections have transcended the initials, they have transcended Madrid” and Pablo Casado will be the one who “directs” the country when general elections are called, predicted the PP candidate, sure that “things are going to change a lot.”

In his opinion, citizens are already fed up with seeing “how they divide us” when in Madrid “one is from Madrid from day one.” “That is why these elections are fundamental,” Ayuso stressed, encouraging people to “enjoy what we have given ourselves.” “You can say loud and clear that I am free because I live in Madrid”, he has proclaimed.

This is how he has harangued the voters at a rally in which put in value his management of the pandemic with a team made up of “very brave” people to whom “Spain owes a lot.” Precisely before her, the Madrid Health Council, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, thanked her for her “courage and bravery” to “stand up to this virus at all times”.

Vaccination in Madrid

“You make us go where others think it is impossible to go”, he told the president his number two in the candidacy and head of Health in Madrid, defending that in this community they were “the first to give voice to what was happening with the virus “and also when taking measurements to stop it.

Instead, Ruiz Escudero has denounced that “the Government of Spain has always attacked the Community of Madrid with the sole purpose of cover their lies, their inaction and nefarious management“while this region adopted” measures that were correct and were based on professional judgment, scientific evidence and not political criteria. “

Finally, he has censured that from the central Executive “they put vaccination in the campaign, as they have done with everything.” “It is something absolutely regrettable and we are not going to enter that game,” he indicated, but making it clear that Madrid has “all resources” and has “the prepared devices to put more than half a million vaccines a week. “” We only ask for vaccines, vaccines and more vaccines, “he concluded.