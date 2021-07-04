“We are not friends”, Plutarco Haza reveals his current relationship with Ludwika Paleta

When talking about the most difficult thing he has faced as a father, the actor said: “Divorce is difficult, but I first experienced it as a son, for me the most difficult was as a son, my parents got divorced and that was the first strong blow in my life, and obviously that helped when I got divorced, I was more careful with my son, he had a therapist, we were always on the lookout.

“Talking a lot with him and now we have a great relationship, thanks to all that work that was done, obviously it will always be painful, it will always be difficult, but I think it turned out the best possible because you see him and he is a super guy, I think it was very worthwhile to be so aware of both of him, because we knew it would be painful, ” Plutarch.

For Plutarco and Ludwika the most important thing is to team up when their son Nicolás needs them, but they are not friends. (Special)

About his relationship with Ludwika, Haza explained that “each one lives his life, we are not friends, we never create a friendship, we are very different, each one took different paths, but when there has been a problem we make a team to help NicholasShe always knows that she is counting on me and I know that I am counting on her, so that’s what is necessary.

“We are partners in this project and in this company called Nicholas, and we have it very clear, we do not need more, there are times that couples become friends later, it did not happen to us, but we do not need it, I think she has many friends and I have many friends, “he added Plutarch.