“We are not favorites, but we have what it takes to fight for the title”

05/25/2021

On at 23:43 CEST

The Villarreal coach, Unai emery, said on Tuesday that in the final of the Europa League that measures Manchester United in Poland on Wednesday they are not the favorites but he is convinced that his team has “what it takes to fight for the title.”

“Ten months ago we were talking about favorite teams in the Europa League. Manchester were the big favorites. We are candidates. We looked like we were able to sneak in among the best and we have succeeded. We are strong contenders for the title, but they are favorites. They have great players and a lot of history. We have arguments to find our real chances of winning the & rdquor; cuphe said at a press conference.

Emery pointed out that the Europa League is a “very complicated” competition because there are “great teams” and that Villarreal has earned a place among the greats. “It was well deserved. We want to give our best version, through our qualities, shaping our idea of ​​the game & rdquor;

“This project has credibility and recognition. It is a stable project, which has experienced great moments. It is designed to do important things. The club has been breaking barriers in recent years and this season we have broken the ceiling of the semi-finals. We are proud, but we are responsible and want to take a step. We want to win the & rdquor;, he stressed.

The Villarreal coach believes that they must take the game to their land and bring out the personality, while he believes that they must be superior in some phases of the duel and counteract the individual and collective qualities of United so that they do not come out.

“All finals are different. Sometimes parts of favorite and sometimes, not. Being a favorite only matters in the previous one. During the game, the mood and opportunities you find during the game are very important, ”said Emery.

In that sense, he stressed that they have been “a very reliable team that has found good answers.” Manchester United “can feel like a favorite and with the ability to beat anyone, but we have arguments to play in the final & rdquor ;, he added.

Emery revealed that Samu Chukwueze does not make it to the game, while Argentine Juan Foyth “has trained normally and will be available to use it & rdquor;.

Regarding the losses of the rival, Unai Emery pointed out that Manchester is prepared to replace injured players because it has “a very high quality” in its squad. “We respect the rival and their players. We respect the competition and the rival, but from there we want to be ourselves and impose our game on the field & rdquor ;, he stressed.

“I feel the obligation and the pride to defend Villarreal. To the whole club. To this project, which is very big. From that responsibility, I want to enjoy this project and defend Villarreal in the final & rdquor ;, he concluded.

1010587