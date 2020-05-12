nurse who works in Ohio on the front line of the outbreak of coronavirus& nbsp; turned to TikTok& nbsp; to share the routine that follows to protect herself and her family after a day of work with sick patients, reminding people that even those who work in the healthcare sector follow very strict protocols outside the hospital to limit the spread. “data-reactid =” 23 “> A nurse working in Ohio on the first line of the coronavirus outbreak turned to TikTok to share the routine that follows to protect herself and her family after a day of work with sick patients, reminding people that even those who work in the healthcare sector follow very strict protocols outside the hospital to limit the spread.

routine after work people on social media. “data-reactid =” 24 “> Jess, who asked Yahoo Life & Style to only use her first name for privacy reasons, has worked as a nurse for eight years, spending the majority Part of that time in the ICU, as she continues to care for patients affected by the current pandemic, she’s taking the proper precautions to stay healthy and safe, and she’s even showing her after-work routine to people on social media.

video on TikTok. Then she shows herself taking off her shoes “to leave them in chlorinated water overnight,” taking out disinfecting wipes to clean her phone, watch, and keys, and finally taking off her clothes. All this in the garage, and then put the clothes directly in the washing machine. “Data-reactid =” 25 “>” I just came home after caring for a suspected COVID-19 patient in our unit. The routine of starting decontamination, “it can be read in her video on TikTok. She then shows herself taking off her shoes” to leave them in chlorinated water overnight, “taking out disinfecting wipes to clean her phone, watch and keys, and finally taking off her clothes. All this in the garage, and then put the clothes directly in the washing machine.

Jess explained to Yahoo Vida y Estilo that she only recorded part of her extensive routine in the video, which begins as soon as she leaves the hospital and gets into the car.

“I sit on a bath towel, I put a bath towel on the floor for my shoes and when I get out of the vehicle I remove both towels and then clean the surfaces with a disinfectant spray,” he explained. “I also clean the steering wheel, cup holders, door handles, and anything else I’ve come into contact with.”

After leaving her shoes, clothes and belongings in the garage, Jess finally enters her house and takes a shower. From there, he says he does his “daily house cleaning,” which includes “all door knobs, light switches, remote controls, a flush button on the toilet, refrigerator, microwave, and sink.”

He explains that each step is essential to ensure that you do not bring the virus home or pass it on to other patients. Now, with this viral video, he hopes that others will be encouraged to do the same.

“I just wanted the general public to understand that although we are on the front lines of this pandemic, we are not careless and we strive to prevent the spread. We all take the restrictions imposed on us very seriously and monitor our symptoms on a daily basis, ”he explained. “In addition to going to work, buying food, or filling the gas tank of our cars, we are strongly adhering to the order to stay home.”

Other co-workers commented on Jess’ TikTok video to point out the similarities with their routines.

“I’m an X-ray technician and follow a VERY similar routine after shift! You have to stay safe! ”Wrote one person.

Another commented: “My dad is an emergency doctor, he does the same thing.”

Others responded to Jess’s video showing their appreciation, as well as all the nurses from other parts who are doing the same.

“I just want to take a moment to thank you for your hard work and dedication,” someone said. Another wrote: “God bless you.”

“Nursing is, and always has been, a relatively thankless job. None of us does it for money or to receive thanks. We do it because the act of caring for others feeds our soul in a unique way, ”said Jess. “We just want to get through this with as few losses as possible.”