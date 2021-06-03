Rocío Carrasco’s testimony through the documentary series Rocío: tell the truth to stay alive it has become strong and has opened a social debate in our country about gender violence.

For that reason, this Wednesday, during the interview with the daughter of ‘the greatest’ on set, this has received support in the form of a video from women from the world of politics and culture, that they have sent him a thank you message for publicly telling his life story in the last 25 years.

Thus, messages from the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, the journalist Carme chaparro, the host Mercedes Mila, the PSOE spokeswoman, Adriana lastra, the writer Lucía Etxebarría and the actresses Melani Olivares and Itziar Castro.

“I want to send you a hug and sincerely thank you for having the courage, the integrity, the strength to tell your testimony, your life story. I hope that telling it, that telling it to us as you have done will serve at least, or in part, as an act of reparation for all the violence you have suffered, “the Minister of Equality began.

“I hope you are aware of what has helped that you have decided to tell your story to thousands of other women who, listening to you, they have been able to feel and identify situations that they have also experienced and that are violence against them because of the fact that they are women, and that they have been able to know that they are not alone and take the step to ask for help, which in reality, in addition to help, is a right, “she added.

Finally, Montero also emphasized the admission of guilt by the system and its interest in improving it to prevent other women from suffering the same as her. “We are aware that we are not always on time. I am aware that you have not always felt supported, welcomed by the institutions in this process and you have also explained it very clearly. Therefore, our challenge is to continue improving those tools, to know where we are failing and to reach all women so that everyone knows they are not alone. “