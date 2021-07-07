we are nervous to see the result of the sprint races

The sporting boss of Formula 1, Ross BrawnHe said they have been working hard on the new regulations for sprint races, but there is still nervousness before using the format.

Formula 1 will use the Sprint qualifying format for the first time in its history at Silverstone during the British Grand Prix, and there remains a curiosity about the show that will result.

In this format, the traditional qualifying will take place on Friday, followed by the starting grid of the 100km sprint qualifying race on Saturday.

The result of this short 100km race will set the grid for Sunday’s main race. The winner of Saturday’s race will be deemed to have earned pole position, with 3 points awarded to the winner, 2 points for second place and 1 point for third place.

Ross Brawn told the British channel Channel 4: “Of course I’m nervous because I don’t know how everything is going to go. But we worked hard in this format, the teams worked too. So everything should be fine. “

“The most important thing here is that the teams are happy. I think they will like this format, but we won’t know until we try.”

“If all goes well, sprinting will be part of Grand Prix weekends, but not all races, just some.”

“So every day will be an interesting event over the weekend. Spectators will see qualifying on Friday, qualifying with the sprint race on Saturday and the grand prix on Sunday.”

“Sunday’s race will continue to be the main event of the weekend.”

When asked about future plans, Brawn said: “We have not decided how this format will be used in the future, and there are different perspectives on this.”

“But I am very happy that we will have the opportunity to test it in three races this year to see if it makes sense to take this format further,” said the manager.

