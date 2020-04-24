The standstill situation in tennis today provokes an interesting debate regarding the way in which the circuit will be put back into operation. Among all the questions that arise, one of them refers to the extent to which this tennis break harm the youngest, depriving them of a year of tennis and mental growth and physical fulfillment. Will they be able, when they return to action, to meet expectations and face the three players who have marked several generations?

A tweet from the great OnlyRogerCanFly on Twitter has caught our attention. While some of these tennis players are approaching 23, 24, or 25, the NextGen with the most wins against the Big-3 can only add up to 7, a rather low number compared to older generations trying to usurp the throne from previous eras. Who is the most dangerous player when it comes to facing the best? Who has shown more signs, according to their way of playing them, biotype and mentality, of being able to face them?

The leader in victories against the best is Alexander Zverev. One of the earliest to reach the elite, the German tennis player has shown that he can win on several occasions to all: he has four wins against Roger Federer, two against Novak Djokovic and one against Rafa Nadal. I think the biggest merit of Sascha’s wins against the Big-3 is that he has shown be able to beat them in finals. In the duel of everything for everything, the German responds and does not shrink when the trophy looms near. Victorious against Djokovic in the finals of the ATP Finals and the Masters 1000 in Rome, as well as against Federer (yes, visibly reduced by injury) in Canada 2017. The German is capable of pressing on the backhand side and in that At the time of emergence in the elite, confidence allowed him to display fierce service, paving the way for the best. Even in 2019, a season of too many lights and shadows, the German has emerged victorious against Federer (Shanghai) and Nadal (ATP Finals).

The strangest thing is that, in my view, one of Sascha’s most impressive matches was not a victory. Was the final of Rome in 2018, where the appearance of the rain changed the dynamics of a duel in which he was doing a lot of damage to Nadal. In this sense we saw a very powerful version of Rafa, that few players have been able to disarm on the ground with the conviction and power of the German tennis player. The second set of that match, specifically, was a true exhibition. His backhand is perfectly capable of holding the Majorcan’s right hand or the long back-to-back exchanges with Novak, so from a game point Sascha should be real competition.

There are only two other tennis players that deserve victories against the three members of the Big-3, and the next on the list is Nick Kyrgios. Little to count here: with the optimal preparation the Australian has tennis to beat anyone. Or, at least, to be very close to doing it. We are talking about someone who was two points from victory against the brightest version of Federer (Miami 2017), not to mention that his game, especially his serve, is extremely problematic for Novak Djokovic. In addition, Nick presents as the strongest argument that he is one of the few to win in a Grand Slam (Nadal at Wimbledon 2014) to one of these tennis players, that is, to maintain a continuous performance in a 5-set duel. However, precisely the lack of consistency in these tournaments, the absence of a physical background and resistance to the required level is what keeps him from reaching the biggest stages. His approach to this sport may allow him to collect victories against anyone from time to time, but if nothing changes, very hard to become the leader of this generation.

The other tennis player who has reaped victories against Djokovic, Nadal and Federer is Stefanos Tsitsipas. An important part of these triumphs hides behind the fierce mentality of the Greek, who goes out to execute his game on the court regardless of who is in front. His performance in the last ATP Finals was excellent, and his serve is a weighty weapon that pays dividends to any of the Big-3 members. He is probably the one who distributes the label of player with the most possibilities of success along with the aforementioned Zverev, although personally I think that the ceiling of the Greek is lower than that of the German.

They are probably thinking that the player who has been closest to snatching the Big-3 a Grand Slam is missing: Daniil Medvedev. The meteoric rise of the Russian in just one year makes the sample smaller compared to other tennis players, and the Russian has only been able to beat Novak Djokovic from among the Big-3 members. There is one thing that stands out, and it is your ability to think in the middle of a game. Cincinnati’s semifinal against the Serbian was a very powerful sign that Daniil analyzes the game during the duel and he is able to vary his style if he sees that something is not working. Not in vain was he about to come back two sets against Nadal in a Grand Slam final, and the difference in game with respect to the previous duel between them (the Montreal final) makes us see that the Russian is capable of identifying errors and strengths in its rivals, regardless of the substance of it. His heterodox style can make anyone uncomfortable, although curiously I think Roger Federer is the one who comes worst of all.

Waiting to see if Medvedev crosses the pothole, the future of the rest of the young against the best is not very hopeful. Borna Coric He accumulates four wins (two against Roger and two against Rafa), although in fact the most notable was a final in Halle that the tennis world hardly remembers. The Croatian seems to be going through a big bump in his tennis, and the lack of forcefulness in his drive and a final blow is a fairly large deficit. Maybe we should wait for a hatching of Shapovalov to see his account grow, but this year, with Youzhny already on the bench, Djokovic had no problem going over his punches in Paris.

The biggest argument against all these tennis players is, without a doubt, his lack of competitiveness in Grand Slams. Only three victories have been played by NextGen rackets in these scenarios (to the aforementioned of Kyrgios we add that of Tsitsipas in Australia’19 against Federer and that of Chung against a battered Djokovic in Australia’18), and that is the barrier of five sets still seems too big to jump. Of course, it cannot be denied that there is still plenty of time for them to make the leap. Now is the time to physically recover and get psyched up to go for it all when this is over, regardless of the opponent you have. Only with ambition can such a negative dynamic be changed. And for you, who is the greatest danger facing the Big-3?

