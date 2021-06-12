We are looking for Roberto Óscar, he mysteriously disappeared in Edomex

MEXICO CITY.- For three years, Marisol Suárez González has traveled the Mexico-Pachuca federal highway in search of her son Roberto Óscar Mata Flores who on April 9, 2018, disappeared near the Cuauhtémoc Mexibús stop, in the municipality from Ecatepec, State of Mexico.

So far no one knows his whereabouts, much less the authorities who have lost all evidence of the search.

I have to demand them because they do not care about the investigations that were carried out three years ago that I gave them, there is not a single one in the file and right now they tell me that there is nothing to do that the lines are already exhausted that there is no one more to whom to interview, but when it could have been done they left it ”, assured Marisol Flores, Roberto’s mother.

At the time of his disappearance Óscar was 22 years old, wearing pants and a sweatshirt with a gray cap and black tennis shoes.

As is already a constant in the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico, the public ministries are rotated, which means restarting the investigation from scratch.

In three years I have had three different public ministries, I have had three different investigative police officers as well ”.

As in most cases of disappearance, the authorities did not take interest in the absence of Roberto Óscar, which led the family itself to initiate their own investigations without success so far.

All we can do is go to the field searches, for my part I look in shelters, psychiatric hospitals, with people from the street, thinking that he could probably be there.

