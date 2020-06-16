During the last months, several companies have taken radical measures so that their businesses could continue to exist in the long term. While some brands released thousands of specialists, others had to permanently close promising businesses in the future. And more than one team had to cut wages and even ask their collaborators to return to their homes for a time, without any salary. Few were able to grow.

Such is the case of the team in Merca2.0 and Grupo de Comunicación Katedra. Despite all the challenges posed by the pandemic, all the company’s units redoubled efforts and we have managed to get ahead. We not only continue so much with our Magazine of the Month and with other special projects for our subscribers. We also remain committed to continuing to report the latest and most relevant news in marketing, advertising and media.

The team grows and we are looking for a new collaborator

We look forward to many more successes in the future. Thus, the Katedra Communication Group is preparing to continue adding talent to its team and moving forward with our business. On this occasion, we are looking for someone to join our community of collaborators as Junior Digital Analyst. The ideal profile should have these characteristics:

Principal functions:

Extract and collect data from Google Analytics, Google Ads and Facebook Analytics

Delivery of progress reports in the KPIs

Help measure the usability and effectiveness of websites as data becomes practical advice

Represent the team and company against internal stakeholders

Teamwork to integrate with all internal departments

Assist in the design, implementation and testing of digital analysis strategies

Assist in reporting and analysis for external clients

Assist in creating conversion rate optimization recommendations

Required skills:

Analytical and problem-solving skills.

Experience with Google Analytics and Google Tag Manager

A passionate, positive attitude and willing to learn

Ideal that you have experience in WordPress or loading content in CMS

Critical review of texts and web design

If you are interested in being part of the Merca2.0 community and the Katedra Communication Group, you can fill out the following form. Our team will continue to move forward, always seeking to grow and better serve customers and the general public alike. So even if you don’t meet this profile, don’t despair. Very soon there may be a special vacancy for you.

Fill out this form and apply for Junior Digital Analyst

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299