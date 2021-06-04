“We are like folkloric women, we are open hiring”

MADRID, Jun 3 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Fangoria, the duo formed by Alaska and Nacho Canut, they come back with EP under their arms –‘Pop existentialism’– and with almost a dozen dates closed for a tour of Spain that they prefer not to call that, because they feel “more like the folkloric ones, open contracting”.

“We never have tours, they call us, They ask us if we have such a day off and, if we do, we go and play“, the electronic duo explained with humor in an interview with Europa Press, that It also recognizes that the stoppage due to the pandemic has not upset their concert plans so much.

“In our normal schedule 2021 would have been a year of not releasing records or doing concerts to rest from the previous year But as it turned out that way, now is the time to do it, “said Alaska in relation to the health crisis that has affected the music sector so much.

The tour will start on Saturday July 3 in Pedralbes (Barcelona) and has eight other dates: July 14 and 30 (Tarragona); July 16 and 17 (Madrid); July 23 (Murcia); August 5 (Gerona); August 6 and 7 (Alicante) and August 28 in Albacete.

Fangoria do not feel “disappointed” by the management that has been made of the pandemic in the culture because they “never” expect that “nobody will give anything”. “The situation of the self-employed is very crude in all sectors, but we have always depended on the success of the next song: If it is not successful, we will not have concerts or money, unless we have saved. Now, not even being a ‘disc jockey’ saves you “, they have ironized.

“The existentialist is not a victimizer nor does he blame society“, Canut added, recalling the ‘leitmotif’ of his new album. Precisely, asked about the possibility of recording a new album about another current ‘-ism’ (feminism), they have left an open door.

“It could be done, because when you put pop to the adjective it is much easier“, Canut pointed out, highlighting that they have also participated in concerts with Guerrilla Girls or Chicks on Speed.” Why aren’t we going to do it (a ‘Pop Feminism’ album). Everything can be done, “added the composer.

Away from social networks – Fangoria only has one account on Instagram – they consider that they are the main responsible for the current polarization. “If you don’t have networks, you don’t know that polarization exists, because in your day to day you do not see it. Being anonymous in the networks, you tend more to insult“, they have affirmed.

“AS IF HE WAS THE POPE”

In addition, Canut emphasizes the idea that their preferred option in this case is Instagram, since “between the word and the image”, they choose “the image”. “We are not interested in indoctrinating anyone, it is as if you were on a podium or as if you were the Pope, and we are not the one to send phrases to anyone“, they have recognized.

They apply that same ‘philosophy’ to music, in which they prefer to label themselves within the “frivolity” of pop rather than show social commitment in their songs. “It is one more current and, fortunately, you can choose in which you put yourself. If people ask for it (that commitment), let them do it, but don’t ask me: that was punk, “explained Alaska.

“In my private life I have other behaviors that I do not have as an artist, and there I am committed to political and social things. But as an artist I am not going to do it, I consider that that belongs to my private life. We are not good at that, you have to know how to do compromised things, “Canut pointed out.

MOVED OR PRE-MOVED?

Looking back, they recognize “not missing anything” times like the Movida Madrid. “Every time I read more about the Movida or someone who was there, I don’t recognize it and it makes me lazy … thank goodness we’re from the 70s and we’re pre-Movida. They told us that we were from the Movida, but no, it’s something they tell you, “Canut indicated.

They have also had a memory for Luis Garcia Berlanga in the year of his centenary, whom the Fangoria keyboardist considered his “uncle” –He went to eat at his house many times due to his friendship with Carlos Berlanga– and that he once predicted in a concert that they would “get nowhere in music.” “Berlanga really didn’t like music“, Alaska has concluded laughing.

574619.1.260.149.20210603172959