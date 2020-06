Drafting AN / AL

5 hours ago

Dr. José Ramón Cossío, retired minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, said that the population is emerging from quarantine at a time when the epidemic is on the rise, because the curve has not even entered a plateau, so which is very risky to empower people with a speech to regain freedom, which could give more confidence to the population at a time of maximum precautions.

Related topics: