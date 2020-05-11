▲ During the protest in Athens.Afp photo

Afp

La Jornada newspaper

Monday May 11, 2020, p. a12

Athens. Artists and show technicians have raised their voices in Greece to highlight the chronic problems, aggravated by the crisis of the new coronavirus, in a sector that is considered, rather than a profession, a hobby.

For us there is no return to normality, lamented Natasa Bofiliou, popular music star, one of the many thousands of Greek artists concerned about the impact on their income of isolation.

With the theaters and cinemas closed, most concerts and festivals, usually scheduled in the summer, were canceled, postponed, or forced to reduce their capacity to 40 percent to respect the rules of social distancing.

The Athens International Festival, which attracts a lot of tourists, will not start until mid-July, six weeks later than usual.

In Kalamata, organizers remain optimistic about the opening of the international dance festival as scheduled on July 16.

However, the international documentary film meeting in Thessaloniki, scheduled for March, reduced its schedule and will be held in late May, but online.

In a country where copyrights are poorly respected, artists, who consider themselves ignored by the government, demonstrated masked in April before the Ministry of Finance.

In a civilized country, artists must be respected as a priority, said at the time Mikis Théodorakis, a famous Greek composer.

For the government and the Ministry of Culture, we are invisible, Kostas Kehayoglou, president of the federation of show employees, also criticized.

On Thursday, some 2,000 actors, musicians and artists, wearing protective masks, gathered before parliament in Athens to denounce a great injustice.

The art is still alive and “Behind the clowns there are faces”, it was read on the banners.

Under pressure, the Minister of Culture, Lina Mendoni, announced a budget of 100 million euros to restart the sector.

.