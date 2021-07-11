“We are in the final to win it”

07/10/2021 at 9:13 PM CEST

Gareth Southgate, England coach, stressed the desire that his players have to play the final of the Eurocup against Italy and pointed out that if they have come this far it is to win it.

“We are in a final and we are here to win it. I am happy with how we have represented the people and the legacy there has been, but now the important thing is to bring the title home tomorrow“, said Southgate in press conference.

The coach, who has qualified England for their first European Championship final, received a letter from Queen Elizabeth II thanking him for the tournament and wishing him luck.

“It was fantastic to receive a letter from the Queen and the Prime Minister, addressed to the whole team. We also had a great goodbye when we left St George’s Park. All the neighbors came out and they were able to line up to say goodbye, so you do a idea what this means. “

About the meeting itself, Southgate said they prepare it as if it were one more.

“We are going to prepare as for a normal game. The players are ready and they know what it is to play these games. They are looking forward,” said Southgate, who also spoke about his rival, Italy.

“When you coach a team, you see everything and that’s when you decide what is the most important information for the players, so as not to overload them. The Italians are fantastic players, they have a very good tactical plan, an experienced coach and they are on a roll. We have our strengths. We have to try to play our football, as we have done so far, and tomorrow the same. “

In addition, Southgate also spoke about his fans whistling the rivals’ anthem at Wembley and what the song ‘Three Lions’, from the famous’ It’s Coming Home’ means for the country and for the team.

“When we play away from home and the anthem is whistled we get even more motivated, so I don’t think it helps. We should respect it“.

“I didn’t listen to ‘It’s Coming Home’ for fifteen years because it was so painful for me. But I don’t think it’s arrogant, the lyrics laugh at ourselves.”