The United States Aviation Space Agency (NASA) reported that five potentially dangerous asteroids will pass very close to Earth this week.

The most recent one that happened was Aton 163348 (2002 NN4), same that was detected by ground radars earlier this week.

Asteroid Aton 163348 (2002 NN4) will approach Earth this Saturday, June 6, as published by the Center for the Study of Near-Earth Objects, an organism that is part of NASA. It measures 735 meters in diameter, something like about seven football stadiums.

Before the Aton 163348 (2002 NN4), NASA reported the passage of two bodies; the 2013 XA22, 94 square meters and the 2020 KZ3, 20 meters.

Also, NASA showed some concern about the passage that the asteroid 2013 XA22 could have as well as the passage of the 2020 KZ3, since the distance between our planet and the Moon is only 385 thousand kilometers.

The asteroid will also pass closely 2020 KY, which measures just over 20 meters and will pass at a distance of 6.6 million kilometers.

Aton 163348 (2002 NN4), a rock the size of the Empire State Building classified by NASA as "potentially dangerous", will approach Earth on Saturday June 6 at 5:20 am Spanish time.

Not only that, today June 11, the passage of rocky bodies next to our planet is also expected, which will pass at a distance of 5.8 million kilometers.

The asteroid that represents the most danger as it passes through Earth is the fifth, since it measures 18 meters and the distance between our house and this body is only 3.7 million kilometers.

Potentially dangerous asteroids

The Center for Near Earth Objects has defined 22 asteroids as “Potentially dangerous”, either because of the proximity with which they pass through our planet or because of their size.

NASA warned that a huge asteroid, Aton 163348 (2002 NN4) will approach Earth this Saturday and is "potentially dangerous".

However, it is known that none of the 22 asteroids rated as “potentially dangerous ” they are close to colliding with our home, as they will continue to pass close to Earth for the next 2 centuries.

