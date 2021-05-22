“We are in a sexist alert scenario”

The Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, has announced that, after the meeting held this Friday of the State Pact against Gender Violence, a Plan for the Improvement and Modernization of the tools and actions that administrations have for the protection and care of victims of this scourge.

This meeting was held after the emergency call that the minister made this Thursday after the latest murders due to sexist violence, which left five victims in three days, and, especially, for two of the last events in which the murdered women had denounced their aggressor.

These events, the minister has indicated, added “to the denialist discourse” of violence against women that “unfortunately are also present in the institutions” and “are issued by public representatives of the citizenry”, place the country in “a scene of sexist alert”.

Faced with this situation, the State Pact has decided to promote an Improvement and Modernization Plan of the tools and actions they have to serve these women and this Plan begins with “a diagnostic phase” of each area of ​​competence.

The actors involved should deliver a report, within a week, with a analysis of your situation and on the specific elements that they think may be failing.

The Pact “works” and “is useful”

As the minister has indicated, the objective is that this first phase be completed in “as short a time as possible” to “be able to move on to a next evaluation phase.”

In his speech he recognized that the goal is to go “to detail” of the different existing tools and protocols on this matter and that, in some cases, have not been updated “since before” the State Pact against Gender Violence was signed and approved.

The minister highlighted the disposition of the participants in the meeting of the Pact, in which the FEMP, representatives of the Observatory against Violence against Women, the presidents of the commissions of the branch in Congress and the Senate, as well as the spokespersons of the parliamentary groups in them, and representatives from other government departments, among others, to work on this matter.

“This meeting is convincing proof that this Pact works, it is useful and, that not only is he alive, but that he is more necessary than ever“, has declared the minister.

Message to society and women

The Minister of Equality has indicated that this meeting is a message to society to “recognize” that, despite the tools deployed in the fight against gender violence, has not “arrived on time” to the cases of the murdered women; and also a message for women about the “commitment of the institutions to eradicate” this scourge and tell them that “they are not alone”.

“This country is committed to violence”He has insisted, to indicate that the need for the Pact does not have to do only with the murders, but also with the appearance of denialist speeches that, he has indicated, are being made from the institutions.