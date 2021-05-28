05/28/2021 at 8:15 PM CEST

The last dance of Espanyol in the Second Division is coming. A year later, the blue and white team will play among the best again. And with the main objective accomplished for a few weeks, All that remains is to put the finishing touch on a season to remember with the league championship. This is the only thing that Vicente Moreno’s team is playing on his visit to Alcorcón tomorrow.

However, the Masanasa coach wanted to downplay the matter and that his perception of the season will not change if his team finishes first or second. “We are going to fight it, without losing sight of the fact that what we came and fought for from day one, which is promotion, has already been achieved. This was the most important thing and what comes next is something that adds to the achievement and that will be important & rdquor ;, he said at a press conference. The title would be the best of the complements, but it is not essential. Of course, with maximum ambition. “We are in a historic club and we want to be first,” he said.

Although Espanyol has their homework done, there are still teams that play things. And very important. Without going any further, Alcorcón depends on itself to continue next year in LaLiga Smartbank, so they will go out to give it their all in Santo Domingo. They will be very pending in Sabadell, as they need a blue and white victory to continue dreaming of permanence. He assured that he has not received any message from the Harlequin team, and He clarified that “we will not be responsible for them achieving their objectives, but we want to win for ourselves, not by annoying Alcorcón and benefiting Sabadell, but for us & rdquor ;.

The crash is marked by the numerous casualties that the team has, between injured and called up by their national teams, although Moreno sees it as an opportunity. “There will be several from the subsidiary and at most we can have three in the field. It’s a time to show up and show that they can be there & rdquor;, He said. One of those who will not be will be Darder, sanctioned. “He is a very important player for us and we cannot cry. I believe him when he says that he has not said it, but also the referee when he says that he has heard it, but the player is the injured party & rdquor;, lamented the Valencian coach.