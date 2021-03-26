For Brian Shannon, bearish signals are flashing in the marketsBut that doesn’t mean that US stocks are in a bear market or that one is developing.

Brian Shannon: “We are in a bearish environment”

“I’m not one to ask for a bull or bear market, but we are in a bearish environment. It’s easier for stocks to come under pressure here, “says Shannon.

Shannon analyzes how she reads the market for signals. “I’m not looking for a top on the market,” he says. “I listen to the market message on a daily basis and see how it fits into the weekly time frame, the monthly time frame.”

Many of the current warning signs began to emerge in early March. “It started to get a little more difficult to make money in the long run with just about anything. And then what we started to notice was that there were far fewer actual official swing trading ideas “.

These statements were joined by JC Parets, founder of allstarcharts.com, who has also been documenting the increasingly “messy” market with a defensive stance.

“When Staples bottomed out on March 1 relative to the rest of the market, that was one of the first signs of defensive turnover. At the time, we called it just one sign, out of many that we monitored. Australian dollar / yen has been renewed and we are even getting an offer in US Treasuries “writes Parets.

The 10-year yield recently rose to 1.75%, a level not seen since January 2020. This reflected expectations for a successful reopening of the global economy and coincided with stocks in the value and cyclical sectors that performed better. . Meanwhile, the tech that were the stars of 2020 took a backseat. Tellingly, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^ DJI) rose to new all-time highs thanks to a boost from names like Walgreens Boots, Caterpillar, Boeing Co, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Dow and Chevron. But the Nasdaq Composite failed to set a record, falling 5% short.

None of this is to say that markets are at risk, about to collapse, or that it is time to go short.

Parets says: “As long as US finances are above 2007 highs, it is difficult to make a structurally bearish case. The weight of the evidence suggests that this is just a messy environment within a larger macro advance for equities.”

It also highlights the bullish momentum in stocks over the past year, where a large number of stocks advance simultaneously. “This first wave out of last year’s lows was tremendous. All of those amplitude pushes that we’ve seen since June, and even into January of this year, are characteristic of early cycle behavior. These pushes historically show near the beginning of bull markets, not near the bottom of them. But a common denominator across all of these long-term bullish environments is that there were corrections along the way. “

Markets can correct both price and time, eventually eliminating excesses and settling into equilibrium, waiting for the next catalyst.

Parets doesn’t know how long it will take for markets to prepare for the next big move. However, it is looking for clues in the energy sector. “Probably an indication is how long it takes for Energy shares to digest this overall supply from the previous lows in early 2016,” he says, referencing a chart from the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. “We are also looking for small-cap, mid-cap, and micro companies to get back above February’s highs. But, again, how long will that take? “.

Meanwhile, investors can reduce position size, increase stops on positions to limit risk, go bargain hunting to buy and hold (reducing their cost base), or simply turn off screens.

“It’s a frustrating time for trend followers. There is a time and a place for everything. For me, it’s about first identifying the market environment and then finding the tools and strategies that are best for that particular world, “says Parets.

As always, know your time horizon and goals, and have a plan.

“There are times to make money in the market, and then there are times to keep your money. In sports, you play offense and you play defense,” Parets says. “The offense sells tickets, but the defense wins championships”.