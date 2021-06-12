“We are hungrier to win”

06/11/2021 at 6:50 PM CEST

.

Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois assured this Friday that the ‘red devils’ are “more hungry & rdquor; than three years ago, when they came in third place at the World Cup in Russia.

“I think we are more hungry to win the tournament,” he said at the Petrovski Stadium in St. Petersburg during the press conference prior to the Belgians’ debut against Russia.

He stressed that the atmosphere in the team is just as good as during the World Cup and denied that the Belgian team’s squad is “old”, although several of its members are around or over thirty.

“It is true that much is said about our age. We must focus on our quality. We are not old, there are also young people. We have a good mix between youth and experience. It’s a good time to make history & rdquor ;, pointed out the Real Madrid goalkeeper.

Courtois He did not deny that he has in mind to play the final and win it, but he assured that Belgium must go “match by match & rdquor; and not consider the European Championship with a “revenge spirit”.

“It is a long way to the final. It will be difficult to win the tournament. Every game will be difficult. We want to win, but we’re not thinking about it & rdquor ;, he said.

He assured that there are “many strong teams & rdquor; and he mentioned France, England, Portugal, Italy, Spain and Germany.

With a view to Saturday’s game, he predicted that it will be “tough & rdquor; and “physical & rdquor ;, although he did not consider a disadvantage that there are fans in the stands.

“It will be great to play with fans. The game will be physical, of course, but we are prepared for it. We hope to get off to a good start. It is important to have a good first game & rdquor ;, he commented.

On a personal level, he highlighted that he has had “a good year & rdquor; with Real Madrid and that he has improved “with the ball at his feet & rdquor ;.