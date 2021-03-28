“We are horrified by the carnage”: US condemned civilian deaths in Burma

U.S.

March 28, 2021 8:15 AM | With information from EFE and DPA

15 minutes. The Secretary of State of the United States (USA), Antony Blinken, condemned this Saturday the latest massacre of civilians committed by the security forces in Burma and rejected the “reign of terror” of the military who took the reins of the Asian country.

“We are horrified by the massacre perpetrated by the Burmese security forces, who shows that the board is willing to sacrifice the lives of the people to serve a fewBlinken wrote so on his Twitter account.

The US Foreign Minister thus reacted to the death of at least 114 people at the hands of the Burmese military authorities. This saturday he registered the bloodiest day of repression since the protests against the February coup began.

I send my deepest condolences to the families of the victims. The brave people of Burma reject the military’s reign of terror“Blinken added in his short message.

The UN Secretary General, António Guterres, also condemned what happened in Burma this Saturday. He demanded a “firm, united and determined international response.”

Hundreds of dead

According to the count of the Myanmar Now media, which numbers 114 fatalities this Saturday, the deaths occurred during demonstrations called in some 40 cities. Specifically, in regions and states such as Rangoon, Mandalay, Sagaing, Bago, Magwe, Tanintharyi and Kachin.

The repression took place while the Army was celebrating Armed Forces Day with a parade in the capital. Groups of protesters had called for making the date “a day against the military dictatorship.”

The total number of fatalities since the February 1 riot, which this Friday amounted to at least 328, would already exceed 400.

The US sanctioned in February the commander of the Burmese Army, General Min Aung Hlaing, who led the military uprising. which led to the deposition of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, as well as 9 other officers and several companies linked to the Armed Forces of that country.