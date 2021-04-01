03/31/2021 at 7:38 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Spanish U21 coach, Luis de la Fuente, has highlighted the ambition and personality of the group in an interview for Cadena COPE: “This team has grown a lot and has a lot of ambition and confidence. I don’t know where we have the roof: we are going with a lot of optimism”.

Qualified for the Final Phase of the European, the technician praised his own after the great level shown in this group stage: “We have already made the base. We have a group of 25-30 players, but unfortunately we cannot repeat calls. It influences everything: Covid, player moments, team needs … We try to bring those who we think are better. ”

Asked about his relationship with Luis Enrique, absolute coach, Luis de la Fuente acknowledged that communication is fluid: “I feel very close to Luis Enrique: we speak very fluently, especially when the calls are made. I always ask him for his opinion and the relationship is very good and fluid”. “If Luis Enrique needs someone from the U21, we are here to help make the best possible team for Spain. We are delighted and very proud, “he said.

On the possibility of Sergio Ramos attending the Olympic Games, the Rioja did not hesitate: “I have a very good relationship with Sergio Ramos; we respect each other a lot. Hopefully, it would be welcome to the Olympic Games. If it is well and in perfect condition, and we value that it is positive for the group, it will be welcome”.

The stoppage in Second Division, up for debate

Luis de la Fuente was in favor of the Second Division also stop at international matches, where more and more national teams are betting on players who must give up their club matches: “Manu is a very important footballer for us. There are many footballers in the Second Division and we should think about it and reflect on it: it should also stop according to the big leagues. Clubs are very sensitive to this issue: they must understand that we are representing a country and we have to bring the best players. You are playing a lot. ”

Defensive solidity, through the ball

The great defensive work of the U21s has been one of the strengths in this group stage. For the coach, the most important thing is the safety of the team with and without the ball: “We carry 13 games having conceded only one goal and none in the last eight. It is a work of great balance: we defend with the ball and that is the most important thing about this team, who feels safe with him and knows how to suffer when not. We have made a very good team. ”

Ambitious with the European

Classified as first of group, the Spanish U21 team faces the European Championship with the greatest of optimism: “We are going to go all out and try. This team has grown a lot, it has a lot of ambition and security. I don’t know where we have the roof: we are going with great optimism”.