The Undersecretary of Health announced that it will be this Wednesday, during the morning conference of President López Obrador, when the plan for the lack of confinement in the country will be presented.

After noting that all people must collaborate to resume school activities in the country after the quarantine of the Covid-19 pandemic, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, Undersecretary for Prevention and Promotion of Health, noted that “We are halfway through the pandemic in Mexico City.”

“Society as a whole is a participant, because it also has the undesirable consequences of restricted mobility. Remember, we are still missing, we could say in general terms, half of the epidemic, in CDMX half of the epidemic. In Cancun, Culiacán, Tijuana, more or less still a third of the initial epidemic curve. And in other localities that we mentioned yesterday Monday, are just going“He explained in a press conference from the National Palace.

In addition, López-Gatell warned that it is known that school spaces, especially basic education, are spaces that spread respiratory diseases

He pointed out that it will be only in those areas where the registry is low or free of contagion where the school space can be opened.

“It is known that school spaces, particularly basic education, are spaces that spread respiratory infections, or other pro direct contact. And in this case, a very important element to prevent is that childhood does not infect older adults. Only in those regions of the country where we can verify the low transmission and vulnerability, we can open the school space; where it is not possible, to keep the school space closed, there is no a priori date to open and not open the schools, ”he said.

In this sense, he indicated that this Tuesday, the General Health Council held a meeting to review this proposal where the plan to develop “a new normal” is foreseen when the National Day of Healthy Distance ends.