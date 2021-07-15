“We are going to work for the objective of Europe”

07/14/2021

The Colombian Carlos Bacca, the last signing of Granada, stated in his presentation that he hopes to contribute “experience and personality”, as well as goals, in his third team in Spain, after Sevilla and Villarreal, and that they are going to “work for the objective of Europe”, because they come to a club that “continues to grow season by season”.

“I want to thank the Granada family for the affection they have given in the few days that I have been here, it gives me joy and satisfaction,” the international coffee grower commented this Wednesday at a press conference, who will be 35 years old on September 8 and that, In addition to his country, he also played in Europe for Brugge and Milan.

The striker from Puerto Colombia (Atlántico department), three-time champion of the Europa League (twice with Sevilla in 2014 and 2015 and once, at the end of last May, with Villarreal), said that what most motivated him to sign for the Granada was “the desire and desire that the leaders and the coaching staff had” to join the project.

“It is not a secret that, since they worked to be promoted to First, this club continues to grow season by season. I arrive with the maximum illusion of being able to contribute my grain of sand so that Granada continue along that path and we hope that with God’s help all things turn out in the best way, “he stressed.

Bacca found himself in his early days at the Andalusian club “a human group that could be seen from the outside” and stressed that he has already understood “why Granada is on a great path” and that the leaders are forming “a competitive team” .

Highlighted that comes to Granada to contribute “experience, personality, work, effort and sacrifice”, without hiding that “a striker always wants goals”.

“On the field I can play well on my back, associate well with my teammates, go to the spaces when the game allows it, and I hope I can help the team with goals and achieve the objectives,” said the Colombian international, who was ambitious when talking about collective challenges.

“I have had the chance to play and win in Europe with Sevilla and Villarreal. Granada grows, has had a great season last season, and that is the goal. You always have to be ambitious, have a lot of faith and work, and we are going to work for that goal of Europe, you don’t have to be afraid, “he stressed.

He also spoke about Robert Moreno, former Spanish coach who is making his debut as first coach in LaLiga Santander, and stated that his new coach has shown him “confidence from day one” that he called him and, furthermore, “he has a lot of desire, enthusiasm and ambition to do things well and get the most out of the players. “

According to Bacca, “he is demanding, he arrives first at the sports center and he is the last to leave, and that has a lot to do with his desire, his enthusiasm and how committed he is to this project.”