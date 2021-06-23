We are going to win this final

Here we are. In Seville, June 23, 2021, in a Eurocup that should have been played in 2020 and in a final that did not have to go until July 11. But the circumstances, which are none other than himso order the ball, they have wanted Spain is played to heads or tails the pass to the round of 16. A jump without a net, in short. Only the victory against Slovakia allows us to depend on ourselves (follow the game live on AS.com). The tie, as long as I don’t win Poland to Sweden, it serves to classify us as third in the group, but that would be like the student who is content to move on to the next year with pending subjects. Y The Red, at least from the golden four-year period 2008-2010-2012, should go for note in each tournament.

Let’s save the numbers and the caroms for Mr. Chip and focus on what awaits this afternoon on the La Cartuja lawn. If we pay attention to messages from Luis Enrique and its internationals, there is little to touch regarding the matches with Sweden and Poland. We tied because “the ball did not go in”, it is noted, which is like saying that we went world champions because Iniesta’s ball in South Africa did. And there are grays beyond white or black. For example, those who tell us about a game too flat, of pass abuse Or the fragility of our defending every time the footsteps of rivals, call them Isak, Berg or Swiderski, echo through our area. The party offers a variant which until now we did not have. Is named Busquets, who, once recovered from his positive and in the absence of Ramos, is in charge of carrying the torch that has guided us here. It will be, except surprise, the only world champion in the eleven. We are not going to discover now the quality of Busi, his tactical sense, the natural talent to read the football from the front and through the rear-view mirror, the metronome with which he gives rhythm to each play, but he never had to act as captain before with today’s pressure. With your ticket maybe change some other piece of the spinal cord aside from Rodri. Koke or Pedri, that’s the dilemma, with Thiago and Fabián ready to step on grass.

There is another choked thorn in the hobby, that of Marcos Llorente placeholder image. “It’s not the Atleti one,” says everyone who is put a microphone in front of him. He closed the exercise with eleven goals and twelve assists, it is true that playing a few meters further. In the right back is no longer Marcos Llorente, so today is the ideal occasion to test how the tailwind in that band suits La Roja with the Madrilenian in the average. All take their ownership as fixed before a Slovakia what’s wrong with it clear the accounts: It’s worth a point to ensure his pass to the round of 16, a border to which he acceded in his only two appearances in major championships, the 2010 World Cup and the 2016 European Championship. Milan skriniar is the back bolt, while Marek hamsik Y Robert Mak They put a face in the media to the dangers of the team directed by Stefan Tarkovic, who affirms that “there are not many games like this in the life of a footballer.” They know it and ours. The star that hangs from the chest of La Roja has his reason for being in appointments like this afternoon.