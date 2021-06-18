“We are going to spend the game defending”

06/18/2021 at 8:57 PM CEST

Kamil Glik, defender of Poland, anticipated what awaits the Spanish team in their second game at Euro 2020, a new defensive approach, and admitted that they will “spend the game defending” and trying to “close the gaps” so that Luis Enrique’s players do not exploit his virtues.

“We have a plan but we are facing a very strong team that maintains possession very well. We will spend most of the game defending, we know that they will try to play between the lines, so we have to close the spaces and it will be very important to be there. together Then we need a little fortune and play with determination and confidence. We have the match in our head“, he said at a press conference.

Álvaro Morata’s need for a goal will not involve a special marking on the striker. For Glik they would make a mistake if they focused on a single player. “Spain has many players of good level to focus exclusively on Morata, even if he is a good center forward,” he said.

For Glik, Spain was superior to Sweden and deserved more in his first game. The goal he set is to draw a draw to reach the last day alive. “Sweden was very lucky. It is necessary against a team like Spain,” he said.

“We want to do well. Defending well will be very important to get a good result, at least one point, and then risk our chances in the last game against Sweden. They are the two objectives that we have, “he added.

Glik recalled adventures lived in matches against Spain, one that ended as a goalkeeper and the hard win in the last precedent. “I remember in lower categories that I played in goal in a crazy game and I remember a 6-0 defeat in which I played the first half. I have several memories as a young man, everything has changed a lot and I would like it to be a game that gave us a little bit of oxygen, a chance to face Sweden in a final to go to the round “.

Finally, he did not hide his surprise at the absence of Sergio Ramos in Spain. “Across Europe, in Spain, in Poland, it was a surprise that Sergio Ramos was not called up. He has had physical problems, he hasn’t played that much this season. “. And he regretted his departure from Real Madrid. “It’s a shame because he is a player that I have always associated with Real Madrid but everything has an end, the players leave and I wish him the best for the future, “he explained.