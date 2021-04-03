“We are going to put them looking at Cuenca”

London Zoo has just received new residents. Is about three alpacas (Vicugna pacos), llama-like animals whose natural habitat is in Peru, Ecuador, Chile and Bolivia. The zoo is looking for a name for each of the animals, and networks in Spain are participating in the process.

The reason is that the London Zoo has opened a vote on the Internet for citizens to choose the name of one of the animals and one of the proposed names is that of ‘Basin’.

Although the name responds not to the La Mancha city but to the Ecuadorian city of the same name, located in an area where there is a large population of these animals, the news that appeared in a local Cuenca medium has awakened the interest in some forums.

In the London zoo they are choosing a name for a llama and a Castilian manchego says that if we can vote for “Cuenca”. Literally: “it is a unique opportunity to put the English looking at Cuenca.” It is already one of the 3 most voted 😂https: //t.co/QI9UNIiPiC – Sebastián Puig (@Lentejitas) April 2, 2021

The idea consists of “put the English to look at Cuenca” and that is why online voting is being disseminated on social networks so that it is the winning option among those selected.

The other two names that are being considered are ‘Toffee Nut’ (caramel nut) and ‘Humbug’ (which can be translated as ‘chatterbox’), which refer to the color of the animal since apparently, and as explained by its keepers, the alpaca spends the day ‘murmuring’, one of the ways they communicate with each other.

The result of the vote is expected to be made public next April 12, which will be the day on which the London Zoo is scheduled to reopen after restrictions due to the pandemic.