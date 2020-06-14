Last December, in the Barça-Mallorca league in the Camp Nou, there was a small encounter between Vicente Moreno, vermilion technician, and Leo Messi, the one that would end up making three of the five goals that the Catalans would make to beat the Balearic Islands (5-2). The coach, during a YouTube interview on the profile of Edu PinoHe recalled that situation and explained what happened to the Argentine in the first leg, a few hours after facing him again on the return leg.

Although in his day Brown He already recognized that there was « no need to give it more importance », that it was just a crossword as each understood an action by the Argentine as a fault and the other did not, with the journalist he was more explicit and went into more detail: « There is an action that goes unnoticed. But it is Messi. There was a fault, which after viewing the images, is a fault. You have to admit it, but it didn’t seem to me live. I told the referee and Messi didn’t think it was right. There was an exchange of words without further ado ».

But Brown He went further with history and revealed what happened in the locker room tunnel, where he lit and provoked the Argentine to give an exhibition. «The anecdote happened in the locker room hall. Messi told me he was going to put seven. I was saying to Luis Suárez, you have to put seven«, Explains the coach of Majorca on what the Argentine said to them with the game stopped, something that not even their own men forgot: «In fact my players told me that the culprit of the defeat had been me because I had angered Leo. He is the best in the world, notice the character he has ».

These statements of Vicente Moreno they arrive a few hours before Leo Messi visits Son Moix in search of maintaining leadership for the Barca, the day that both the Argentine and Luis Suárez and Griezmann could coincide on the pitch. Will Moreno have provoked 10 again and will he draw his wand?