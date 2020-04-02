The president trusted that “not only are we going to do well in dealing with the coronavirus, but the economic recovery will immediately begin.”

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was optimistic that Mexico will get ahead in the face of the health crisis for the new Covid-19 coronavirus and he hoped that the economic situation will be overcome.

“We are going to overcome this transitory crisis and not only are we going to be successful facing the coronavirus, but economic reactivation will begin immediately to return to normal production and work, ”he said during the opening of the IMSS Bienestar Regional Hospital in Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca.

He noted that just as hospitals with beds, ventilators and doctors are being prepared to attend to the beneficiaries, there will also be support from the secretariats of National Defense and the Navy, institutions that will apply, in due course, the DN-III plan.

“We are going to face this adversity. This weekend I will visit both Insabi and Social Security hospitals, also of the Navy Secretariat and Defense Secretariat hospitals, to be prepared, “he said.

In an act accompanied by the head of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), Zoé Robledo; the governor of Oaxaca, Alejandro Murat Hinojosa, and more authorities, the federal president recalled that this it was a forgotten work.

“We are back for now if we open this fully equipped IMSS Bienestar hospital, with the necessary personnel, nurses, administrative workers, doctors and specialists.

“We already have this hospital and it will be very helpful, it will support this Mixteca region, but also now with the coronavirus pandemic, this hospital and others are going to make themselves available to patients, infected people who require care, hospital treatment “He expressed.

The President recalled that not all coronavirus infected require hospitalization, only about 10 percent, so he commented that the majority can resist and get ahead in their homes. (Ntx.)

