At the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, in Sinaloa we have lost an exceptional man, our commander Jesús Aguilar Íñiguez, better known as Chuy Toño.

As an unappealable demonstration that the virus exists, last Saturday COVID-19 took from us this exemplary former public official who dedicated his life to providing security for the people of Sinaloa.

A father of a family, a healthy man who exercised regularly, who during his career risked his life more than once and who was recognized by his own and strangers as a full-time, born policeman.

His good deeds and love of public service surpass any controversy that has arisen around him, to the extent that he received recognition from businessmen, governments and even foreign security agencies, such as the DEA and the FBI.

But, as he told me, the tribute that gave him the greatest pride was the one they paid him in his native Escuinapa in 2016, where he was named distinguished citizen.

A great friend who always had an anecdote that showed his cheerful nature and his willingness to support and give advice. It will be a memory that those who had the honor of knowing him will never forget.

For those of us who were distinguished with their friendship, reality has confronted us, since their departure at the hands of the coronavirus shows us that this disease does not respect ages, gender, creeds, ideologies or professions, and that anyone can be infected, even people very brave, like Chuy Toño.

It is time for us to become aware, to realize, that COVID-19 exists and that at any moment it can put us before the loss of a loved one and admired, without the opportunity to even dismiss him, as has happened to us with the commander Jesús Antonio Aguilar Íñiguez.

For this, here I pay my tribute to a great man, with the promise that when this happens, a ceremony will be held, as his career demands.

To his wife, daughters and sons, sisters and brothers, my deepest condolences and my full solidarity.

And to all Sinaloans, the reiterated request that they do not leave if it is not essential, that they take care of themselves and their families, that they help health personnel keeping a healthy distance and that they do not wait for reality to demonstrate their dangerousness. of the virus by snatching one of their own.

This will happen, but in the meantime, let us do what is in our hands to stay healthy, assume our responsibility and prevent the contagion from continuing to grow; so that, when the crisis is over, we do not need anyone, as we now need Chuy Toño.

#It’s on you

#Stay at home