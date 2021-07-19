“We are going to miss you” Inés Gómez Mont sadly says goodbye to “Tita” | Instagram

Nothing is more difficult than having to say goodbye to a loved one and it is Inés Gómez Mont, who is currently going through these hard times by having to say goodbye to her Granny : “We are going to miss you very much” wrote the presenter and actress of Tric-Trac.

It was through her Instagram account that Inés Gómez Mont shared the sad news with her followers to whom she sadly shared that her “Tita“, he had departed.

We are going to miss you very much, reads the message with which the presenter said goodbye to her beloved “Tita”, followed by a black heart emoji, attached to an image in which the famous woman appears with her life partner.

The TV presenter and model went to his Instagram account to dedicate the last words to what he considered one of the great “treasures of his life” and with whom just a few weeks ago he would have celebrated the birthday of the beautiful lady.

In the snapshot, you can see other photographs in which the 37-year-old driver can be seen since she was little sharing various moments with her, as well as in others, where “Tita” appears with her and her six children .

Also, as can be seen, the artist’s “grandmother” was very pretty and Inés, inherited part of her beauty, “Tita”, appears alone in other images, as well as in the company of her family.

Without a doubt, they will be unforgettable memories for the collaborator of programs like “The 25+“and Selling in Aztec tv, who a few weeks ago felt the most fortunate to be able to celebrate another anniversary with her.

I thank life for your life, always a great grandmother and great-grandmother. God bless you always. Happy, happy, happy birthday, grandmother, I love you, Gomez wrote in an image from her grandmother’s birthday celebration.

It was on June 5 when the current mother of Inés Díaz Gómez Mont (2012), Bruno Díaz Gómez-Mont (2012), Javier Díaz Gómez Mont (2012), Diego Díaz Gómez Mont (2012), Bosco Álvarez Gómez Mont (2015 ) and María Álvarez Gómez Mont (2018), celebrated the beloved matriarch of the family, without knowing that it would be the last celebration by her side.

Before these moments, his fans and followers did not take long to express to Javier Díaz’s spouse, their expressions of affection and messages of solidarity.

Beautiful I send you a strong hug. Much force, wrote Sandra Echeverría.

Good memories will always be present, said Pati Chapoy with whom Gómez Mont collaborated during his career.

I hug you dear Inés, reads Ricardo Casares’s message.

Another condolences came from Galilea Montijo, one of his closest friends and also “comadre”, being “Gali”, the godmother of one of his children.

I love you cool comadre, followed by emojis of broken hearts and faces with tears.

Likewise, the messages from the artist’s fans and followers were swift:

My sincere condolences to you and your entire family Ines. A big hug for you and your grandmother to heaven, wrote a follower.