“We are going to miss you”, celebrities say their last goodbye to Patricio Castillo – El Sol de México

Patricio Castillo, 81, an actor of Chilean origin and by Mexican conviction, when he died on Thursday 15, he left a great school. He dedicated himself to the scene for seven decades and of these for 53 years performing as the first actor in Mexico. His last works for Mexican television were in the telenovela La mexicana y el güero by Nicandro Díaz and the third season of Mi querida inheritance by Elías Solorio, currently airing on Las Estrellas.

Faced with the loss of acting master Pato Castillo, who leaves his partner Haunani Ruiz Cortés a widowhood, his colleagues, such as Elías Solorio, producer of My Dear Heritage 3, gave him the last goodbye: “It has been an honor and a privilege meet Pato Castillo. Great person, companion and friend. Always with a smile and a kind word for everyone. Have a good trip, my dear Duck. We will miss you”.

The actress Bárbara Islas, who is part of the cast of the series My dear inheritance 3 and the soap opera My husband has more family, in which he coincided with the actor, expresses: “Yes, I am sad for the loss of my partner from the series and obviously for the entertainment world, for each person that Pato came into his life; Pato besides being a great actor, a first actor, he was a great person, always attentive and gentlemanly, I had the privilege of being with him in My husband has more family and from the first season to the third season in My dear inheritance. He was always attentive, respectful, funny, a great actor, very generous, obviously he is going to be missed a lot and he leaves a great legacy in all of us ”.

Actor Pablo Valentín, who worked with Patricio Castillo on the telenovela La mexicana y el güero, says: “Patricio Castillo I want to talk about you in the present, about a clean soul, a young soul, he’s a fun soul, a happy soul. I shared with him in his latest work in a telenovela for the small screen: La mexicana y el güero. We shared much more, we also shared before, a play called The King’s Musketeers, an important project for both of us. We really enjoyed it giving performances a little over a year. But the most important thing for us was the friendship that we maintained until this fateful day. I hope it is very well, wherever you are, that they take care of you. I love you Duck! ”.

ANDA released the news of the actor’s death after just over a month hospitalized for a lung problem. “The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our C. Patricio Castillo, a member of our union. Our condolences to your family and friends. Rest in peace”.

Numerous messages from fellow actors, producers and institutions such as INBAL, the Ministry of Culture, UNAM Theater, and ACPT Awards, among others, affectionately dismissed the actor, whose Twitter account reported that his remains would be veiled at Gayosso de Félix Cuevas from the 8:00 p.m. this Thursday.