López Obrador estimates that “if we do well” the million jobs lost in the country due to the pandemic will not be exceeded

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador He announced that in May they would have lost almost 350 thousand jobs derived from the health emergency for him coronavirus COVID-19.

“They were talking about millions of jobs lost by the pandemic, according to everyone at the IMSS, 550,000 jobs were lost in April, out of 20,500,000 registered workers,” he said.

“The data that I have in advance that will be given for June 12, the numbers that I have speak of a decrease in the loss of jobs: we are going to lose less than 350 thousand jobs in May. I estimate that if we do well, it will not exceed the million jobs lost by the pandemic, ”he argued.

López Obrador made it clear that he “optimistically sees the economic future” of the country, and again highlighted the remittances sent by compatriots abroad.

“I see the future with optimism, the amount of remittances has just been announced, despite the crisis our countrymen close to 3 billion dollars, in April, March was a record, 4 billion dollars,” he detailed.

“All this reactivates the economy below, I have faith that we are going to reactivate the economy soon and guarantee the well-being of the people,” he said.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador boasted to his adversaries the economic numbers of his administration.

“They want the national economy to collapse completely and it is not working for them. Their forecasts have nothing to do with reality, they said that we were going to drop more than 3 percent in the economy and the first quarter was 1.2 percent; They were talking about the peso being completely devalued, there was a forecast that it could reach 30 pesos per dollar, it came to just over 25 pesos and it has been falling, it is already at 22 pesos per dollar, “he stressed.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital