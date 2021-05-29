“We are going to have an unbeatable cost structure in the region”

Santiago de Chile, May 29 (EFE) .- The Chilean-Brazilian Latam, the main airline in Latin America, leaves behind its “annus horribilis” in which it had to declare bankruptcy and faces the future with “optimism” and convinced that they will emerge from the pandemic “more competitive” and “with an unbeatable cost structure.”

The CEO of the company, Roberto Alvo, indicated in an interview with Efe that the restructuring plan that they must present to their creditors is almost ready and that their current liquidity is “the largest in absolute and relative terms. region of”.

The company, born in 2012 from the merger between the Chilean Lan and the Brazilian Tam, ended 2020 with a drop of 58.4% in its operating income and a net loss of 4,545.9 million dollars and expects to resume up to 80% of its pre-pandemic operations at the end of the year.

Question (Q): This week marked a year since the company filed for Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Law, a formula that allows a company that cannot pay its debts to restructure and continue operating without the pressure of creditors, how have these months been?

Answer (A): It has been the most difficult in the history of the global airline industry and Latam. In these months, the maximum we have operated has been 40% of our original prepandemic operation. We never imagined that it would last so long, but I think on the other hand it has been a moment of reflection on what Latam has to do to get out of this.

Today we are calm, from a financial point of view. We closed the first quarter with 2.6 billion dollars of liquidity, it is the largest liquidity in absolute and relative terms that any company has in the region. We are very confident that Latam will come out very strengthened, with an unbeatable cost structure in the region.

Q: When will Latam be able to get out of Chapter 11?

A: We have set a goal of leaving by the end of the year and are working hard to reach that goal.

“THE INDUSTRY IS GOING TO CHANGE”

Q: Does the restructuring plan that the company must present to creditors lead to layoffs?

A: In April and May we operate close to 5% and there we resize. We realized that the industry was going to take a long time to recover. Latam had more than 43,000 employees before the pandemic and today we are just under 29,000. Latam’s resizing, which also involves less fleet and a smaller company for at least the next two years, is already done.

We managed to vary our costs, 80% are variable, and that allows us to spend what we need. We are ready for the rebound in demand.

Q: And when do you think that rebound will be?

A: It is easier to predict the medium term than the short term. Thinking that the group is operating between 60% and 80% of its prepandemic operation by the end of this year is reasonable, thinking that we will be close to 90% or 100% in the next two years is reasonable as well, but for the The next two or three months are not worth making a prediction.

Q: Do you predict an industry with fewer players?

A: I think the industry is going to change, but I don’t think it will be so immediate. Industry debt as a percentage of revenue has doubled and that means that there are models for which there were already doubts about their viability and that today will be much more threatened. In Europe it has already happened with many companies that were in that position and I believe that the situation in the region is not very different, it simply takes a slower process.

Q: Will the disappearance of actors imply an increase in the fare of tickets?

A: As the installed capacity of the industry is greater than the demand, there will be a strong pressure on rates for a significant time. In the medium term, regardless of whether there is any industrial movement, what will set the price trend is going to be demand.

“NO ASSETS ARE FOR SALE”

Q: Chile has just launched a “mobility pass”, which gives more freedom to those vaccinated and authorizes travel between regions, despite having the opposition of the medical unions, what do you think of these cards?

A: We are in favor of a recovery of mobility whenever it is safe. Flying is safe and all companies have complied with that.

Q: Latam shares plummeted 20.4% on the Santiago Stock Exchange on Tuesday and its listing was suspended. For hours there were rumors about a possible sale of the subsidiary in Brazil, what is true in that?

A: Categorically and emphatically, our company in Brazil and none of the assets that Latam has are for sale. We are going to be extremely cost-competitive and we are going to actively compete in all markets. Many companies did not choose this path. I think there is a defensive motivation, of fear, of the impact that our restructuring is going to have.

