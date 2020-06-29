Marcelo Tinelli and Guillermina Valdés (Photo: Instagram)

There are several examples of famous couples that separated in the middle of the quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mariano Martínez and Camila Cavallo, Tini Stoessel and Sebastián Yatra, Laurita Fernández and Nicolás Cabré, Sofía Jujuy Jiménez and Juan Martín del Potro, just to name a few. But without a doubt the most resonant case is the one that was released this Sunday morning: Marcelo Tinelli and Guillermina Valdés.

The ShowMatch driver himself was in charge of confirming the news through his Instagram account, eight years after starting the relationship with the mother of his youngest son, Lawrence. « Hi all. I wanted to tell you that with Guillermina we are going through a crisis and we have decided to separate, after these almost eight beautiful years that we have lived. We feel that it is the best for both of us, and we will share a wonderful and loved son, who will always have his parents present. A thousand thanks to all for the infinite love they give us at all times. I love you ”, was Tinelli’s message.

Tinelli announced their separation this Sunday morning (Photo: Instagram)

A few hours after the publication, Guillermina used her account on Instagram but without referring to the end of her relationship with Tinelli. He simply uploaded a photo of Lolo – as his youngest son is called – playing with one of his brothers. Then he made a post in reference to International LGBT + Pride Day.

Finally, offered a few words in reference to their separation in dialogue with People. « The reality is that Marce already said what we had to say and we are going to go through this process, which is very intimate and personal, with much love and respect, as was our relationship ”, the businesswoman limited herself to say.

Although no other member of the family spoke about it, Cande Tinelli -one of the daughters of the president of San Lorenzo- made a mysterious publication on Instagram. « Time. Everything. Madness« Wrote the designer, accompanied by a selfie of her.

Cande Tinelli’s post (Photo: Instagram)

Tinelli and Guillermina’s relationship started in June 2012. A few months later they distanced themselves, but they quickly returned to betting on love and in the summer of 2013 they were happy and together on the beaches of Punta del Este. The following year the couple confirmed that they were expecting their first child. « We are very happy, » said the driver to spread the news about the pregnancy of the businesswoman.

Lolo was born on April 18, 2014. Everything seemed like happiness for the family, who had decided to move to the same building on Calle Libertador, but on two different floors, in order to comfortably assemble their eight children. However, a year later and when no one expected it, a new crisis came between the driver and the actress, who returned to distance in March 2015.

The reasons for this distancing were based on the fact that Guillermina had spent 14 years, between courtship and marriage, next to her previous partner, Sebastián Ortega. And in all that time he had decided to put aside his career to dedicate himself to the family. Therefore, with few exceptions in which the same producer made her participate in her fictions, she stayed away from the media. However, after her divorce, she wanted to resume her job, and the conflict would have arisen when Tinelli asked him to interrupt the rehearsals of Sex with strangers, the work that I was preparing with Gastón Soffritti, to accompany you on a trip to Europe.

The driver and businesswoman spent eight years as a couple (Photo: Instagram)

At that time, it was Tinelli himself who, before boarding his flight, gave the scoop on the breakup. And then Guillermina confirmed it saying: « We parted on good terms and we have a beautiful son in common » In this way, the actress debunked the rumors that spoke of third parties in disagreement or a bad relationship between her and the driver’s daughters. And he also left the door open for reconciliation. Things that finally happened within a few weeks.

For the month of April, when Guillermina debuted her work on Corrientes Street, everything indicated that she and Marcelo had already filed their rough edges. Finally, in late May, the driver went to see her at the Metropolitan theater and congratulated her through social media. “After the crisis we had, we are in a very good relationship, seeing what happens to both of us. It is a relationship of great love and respect for each other. And we are living it without putting any label on it ”, he had said in an interview.

Since then everything seemed to be going in the best way. Until this Sunday, when Tinelli shook the entertainment world by announcing a new disagreement in his love life.

