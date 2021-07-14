We are going to give way to the new governance: David Monreal

ZACATECAS

After receiving, by the Electoral Court of Justice of the State of Zacatecas (Trijez), the certificate that accredits him as governor-elect, David Monreal Ávila recognized the Zacatecan people for their participation, maturity and responsibility in the electoral process and maintained that from from now on, the new governance required by the entity will be given way.

In a solemn session, the court chaired by Judge Rocío Posadas Ramírez approved the final count, in which David Monreal was the winner of the election with 340,934 votes, as well as the validity of the election.

Subsequently, he handed over the certificate as governor-elect, thus concluding the 2020-2021 electoral process at the local level.

After that, the governor-elect stressed that he will not give up his desire to work for a new society and a new governance, while acknowledging and celebrating the political maturity, public responsibility and work of each of the citizens, actors and electoral authorities who participated in this process.

He said that, despite having “suffered the injustice of justice” in previous elections, he does not want any citizen in his legitimate right to aspire to popular representation and social leadership to be harmed or deprived of the opportunity to participate.

Therefore, before the conclusion of the local electoral process by which the governorship will be renewed for the period 2021-2027, David Monreal recognized the citizens who participated as poll workers, political actors and members of electoral bodies, federal and state, as well as the Electoral Court of Justice of the State of Zacatecas for conducting themselves with public responsibility.

He emphasized that it is a triumph of the Zacatecan people, which is why he called on everyone to “act well in the face of the social emergency” since it is time to give way to governance and fight in unity for the recovery of social peace.

In due course, the presiding magistrate, Rocío Posadas Ramírez, stressed that with this act the electoral day is ended as mandated by the regulations on the matter and assured that, at all times, the jurisdictional body ensured the compliance of each one of the legal principles and of each of the stages of the process.

He added that the electoral authorities fulfilled their mandate in the resolution of controversies and maintained that this democratic exercise was carried out in accordance with the rules, giving legitimacy to the elected authorities and fostering public confidence in the elections and the democratic process in accordance with the rule of law.

