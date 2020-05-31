MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota, USA (AP) – Another night of unrest across the United States left scorched and scorched landscapes in dozens of cities on Sunday, after years of mounting frustrations over police abuse of African-Americans erupted in expressions of anger, which were received with tear gas and rubber bullets.

Cars and businesses were burned, the words “I can’t breathe” were painted on the buildings. A bonfire burned outside the White House, and thousands of people marched peacefully through the streets protesting the death of George Floyd, a black man who died Monday after a Minneapolis police officer pressed him on neck with knee until he stopped breathing.

His death added to a litany of racial tragedies that have thrown the country into chaos in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, which has left millions of people unemployed and killed more than 100,000 people in the United States, with a disproportionate number of deaths. among the black population.

“We are tired. The cops are out of control, ”said protester Olga Halle in Washington D.C. “They are wild. Too many boys have died. “

People set police cars on fire, threw bottles at police officers and smashed store windows, taking televisions and other objects, although other protesters urged them to stop. In Indianapolis, police were investigating several shootings, including one that left one person dead amid protests, adding to the deaths in Detroit and Minneapolis in recent days.

In Minneapolis, the city where the protests began, police, state patrollers, and National Guard members acted shortly after the 8:00 p.m. curfew to disperse the protests, using tear gas and rubber bullets to clear the streets in front of a police station and other places.

At least 13 police officers were injured in Philadelphia when the peaceful protests turned violent, and at least four police vehicles were set on fire. In New York City, there were several dangerous altercations when the police made arrests and cleared streets. A video showed two local police patrol cars ramming into a crowd of protesters who pushed a barricade against one of the vehicles and threw objects at him. Several people fell to the ground, and it was unclear if there were any injuries.

“The mistakes that are happening are not mistakes. They are repeated terrorist crimes and people have to stop killing black people, ”said protester Meryl Makielski in Brooklyn.

Few corners of the United States were left out. Protesters lit fires inside Reno City Hall, police used tear gas at stone-throwers in Fargo, North Dakota, and windows in the building were broken at the Richmond Central Police Station, Virginia. In Salt Lake City, protesters overturned a police car and set it on fire. Police reported six detainees and one officer injured after receiving a blow to the head with a baseball bat.

Police have detained at least 1,669 people in 22 cities since Thursday, according to a count by The Associated Press. Nearly a third of those arrests were made in Los Angeles, where the governor declared a state of emergency and ordered the National Guard to back the 10,000 police in the city, as dozens of fires burned throughout the city.

The damage to American cities came as many Americans planned to return to face-to-face religious services on Sunday, for the first time in weeks because of bans on crowds to combat the pandemic. Priests across the country were likely to make a call for peace among the rubble left by the riots.

Trump seemed to celebrate the toughest strategy the police showed Saturday night, praising the National Guard deployment in Minneapolis, stating “No games!” and saying that the New York City police “should be allowed to do their job!”

The likely Democratic candidate for president of the country, Joe Biden, condemned the violence but maintained his support for those protesting after Floyd’s death.

“The act of protest should never be allowed to overshadow the reason why we are protesting,” Biden said in a statement Saturday night.

Curfews were imposed in more than a dozen major cities in the country, such as Atlanta, Denver, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, San Francisco and Seattle.

Not all protests were clouded by violence. In Juneau, Alaska, local police joined protesters in a march in front of a sculpture of a whale on the city’s waterfront.

The show of force in Minneapolis came after three days in which the police largely avoided confrontation with protesters, and after the state sent more than 4,000 national guards to the city, indicating that the number would soon rise to almost 11,000. .

“The situation in Minneapolis no longer has anything to do with the murder of George Floyd,” said Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. “It is an aggression against civil society, instilling fear and disrupting our great cities.”

The streets of the city grew calmer as the night wore on, and Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell said the tough strategy would be kept as long as necessary to “quell this situation.”

Some neighbors expressed relief at seeing the unrest dissipate.

“I live here, I haven’t been able to sleep,” said Iman Muhammad, in whose neighborhood there were several fires on Friday night. Muhammad said he empathized with the peaceful protests over Floyd’s death, but did not agree with the violence. “Evil does not respond to evil.”

Numerous journalists from The Associated Press in various parts of the United States contributed to this report.